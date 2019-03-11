The General Assembly today adopted a decision (document A/73/L.77) by which it accredited and invited organizations identified in a note by the Secretariat to participate as observers in the second High-level United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation, in accordance with resolution 71/318 of 28 August 2017.

Marking the fortieth anniversary of the Buenos Aires Plan of Action for Promoting and Implementing Technical Cooperation among Developing Countries, the Conference will be held in Argentina’s capital from 20 to 22 March.