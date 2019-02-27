Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meeting will be made available after its conclusion.

Opening Remarks

MARÍA FERNANDA ESPINOSA GARCÉS (Ecuador), President of the General Assembly, said almost three months have elapsed since the organ endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, the first international instrument to address all aspects of the phenomenon. Noting that today’s debate addresses migration and sustainable development — two critical, interconnected and deeply dependent themes — she declared: “We will not be able to achieve the [Sustainable Development Goals] if we do not comprehensively include migrants.” Indeed, target 10.7 calls specifically for planned and well-managed migratory policies. Migrants must be included in all plans to expand basic services, such as health care and education, and they should be active in the building of peaceful, inclusive societies. Recalling that recent years have seen a large-scale global movement of migrants, she stressed that achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development will be the best tool to protect against irregular migration in the future.

Indeed, she continued, no one flees their home and family without a pressing reason. Noting that the elements of the Global Compact were structured in line with the 2030 Agenda, she spotlighted human trafficking and smuggling, as well as the intersection between migration and labour policies as two crucial aspects. Concerning the latter, she underlined the importance of including migration in planned commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2019. Also critical is addressing the needs of migrant women, who often face more restrictive labour policies and greater barriers to accessing health services, while constituting the vast majority of the victims of smuggling and trafficking. Underlining the enormous contribution of migration to development, she stressed that evidence shows “the benefits of migration outweigh the challenges”. The majority of remittances earned by migrants working abroad are sent back to developing economies, and their impact is estimated to be three times greater than official development assistance (ODA). Meanwhile, she said, some 85 per cent of migrants’ earnings remain in host countries, bolstering their economies.

Calling for a well-informed global debate on migration — based on a balanced, evidence-based understanding of the issue — she urged Governments, media outlets, Parliaments, civil society members and other stakeholders to help eradicate long‑standing stigma and discriminatory views of migrants. Well-managed migration poses a threat to no State, she stressed, adding that communication and dialogue on the issue are the best way for nations to move forward together. In that context, she recalled that the representatives of Bangladesh and Spain have been appointed as co-facilitators of the process to determine the modalities of the international review forum tasked with monitoring the implementation of the Global Compact. Participants present today should remember that, behind migration statistics, there are real human beings with names and families, she stressed, adding that “migration is a part of the history of mankind” and that all countries have been transformed by it. Now, it is up to Member States to work together to manage the phenomenon and render it less risky for all.

