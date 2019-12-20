The Economic and Social Council today filled two regular vacancies in the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN‑Women) and elected four additional members to the Executive Committee of the Programme of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Senegal and Turkey were elected by secret ballot to UN‑Women’s Executive Board for a three‑year term beginning on 1 January 2020. Prior to the voting, Munir Akram (Pakistan), Council President, explained that the two incoming members would be chosen from the top 10 voluntary core contributing countries, not members of the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation Development, in accordance with paragraph 61 (b) of General Assembly resolution 64/289 and Economic and Social Council resolution E/2010/35.

The Council also elected Burkina Faso, Iceland, Mali and Malta by acclamation to the enlarged Executive Committee of UNHCR. Before the vote, Mr. Akram drew Council members’ attention to General Assembly resolution A/RES/74/129 of 18 December 2019, in which the Assembly decided to enlarge the Executive Committee’s membership from 102 to 106 States and requested that the Council elect the additional members.

Voting Results for UN-Women Executive Board