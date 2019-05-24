The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations today suspended its 2019 resumed session pending one final day of work next month when its report to the Economic and Social Council will be finalized for adoption.

Delegates approved 20 to 29 January and 7 February, and 18 to 28 May and 5 June, as the dates for the Committee’s 2020 regular and resumed sessions respectively, as well as its corresponding provisional agenda (document E/C.2/2019/L.1). The Committee’s draft report was introduced by Vice‑Chair Nadav Yesod (Israel).

Among other items, the Committee took note of the quadrennial reports of 245 organizations, deferring such action on 46 others. It also recommended the suspension of 198 groups due to their failure to provide quadrennial reports for a specified period; the reinstatement of 37 organizations with consultative status after they had submitted the required reports; and the withdrawal of consultative status for 115 organizations.

In closing remarks, Committee Chair Mohamed Sallam (Sudan) said members took up a total of 508 new and deferred applications during their resumed session. That large number reflects a steady increase in the number of applications submitted over recent years, he said, adding that 218 — or 42 per cent — were recommended for consultative status.

He said members also took up important issues related to the Committee’s working methods, including through the establishment of a new informal working group charged with exploring ways to screen applications against Security Council sanctions lists. Recalling that the General Assembly asked the Committee to examine ways to streamline its work and increase efficiency, he recommended that an informal meeting be convened on that matter during the intersessional period before 2020.

The 19‑member Committee vets applications submitted by non-governmental organizations, recommending general, special or roster status on the basis of the applicant’s mandate, governance and financial regime. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings of the Economic and Social Council. Those enjoying special status can attend meetings and issue statements, while those with general status can speak during meetings and propose agenda items.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will reconvene at 10 a.m. on 4 June to adopt its report and conclude its resumed session.

Requests for Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations postponed consideration of the following 3 groups:

Türk Kadınlar Birliği Derneği (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece requested an updated financial statement;

Všį “Žmogaus teisių apsaug a” (Lithuania) — as the representative of the Russian Federation said from the group’s 22 January reply, it is not clear what is meant by permanent representatives in Ukraine. He asked whether they are private individuals or partner bodies. If they are non-governmental organizations, he asked whether they are registered with the requisite authorities; and

Women's Refugee Commission, Inc . (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked if projects were carried out between 2016 and 2017 in Latin America and, if so, whether they are ongoing.

Requests for Reclassification

The Committee then deferred consideration of the following 3 organizations:

Widows for Peace through Democracy (United Kingdom) — from roster to special status, as the representative of Turkey asked for information on its activities;

Institute of Noahide Code (United States) — from special to general status, as the representative of Cuba requested a detailed breakdown about its contributions; and

The Fishermen (United States) — from special to general status, as the representative of the Russian Federation requested more detailed information on how the organization elects its leadership and makes decisions, and about its internal accountability mechanisms.

Note Verbale

The representative of Nigeria introduced the note verbale, explaining that it aims to reaffirm that when the Committee recommends an organization for consultative status, it does so having made its best efforts to vet the group. “We cannot do it without having full information,” he said. The note brings to the Committee’s attention an issue of substance. Prior to submitting the note verbale, Nigeria had met with all delegations and no one objected to the substance. Some delegates, however, raised issues of principle and precedence. He disagreed with those positions. “This is a question of substance,” he said, stressing that Nigeria is an “NGO-friendly country” and committed to the premise that “public space must be expanded to include everybody who has a voice to lend”.

The representative of the United States asked the Secretariat official whether Nigeria’s delegate is submitting a motion to reconsider the Committee’s decision to grant status to an organization. When the official replied in the affirmative, she said the Committee had reviewed the application on 20 May and had not asked any questions. It recommended consultative status and there were no objections. It has been the Committee’s practice that once the Chair “gavels through” the application the issue is not re-adjudicated. Doing so would establish a worrisome precedent, subjecting all applications to such action and taking away already limited time from the review of hundreds of applications before the Committee. She objected to reopening the application of the organization. The representative of Greece voiced support to comments by his counterpart from the United States, stressing: “It is a matter of principle.”

Mergers

The Committee next took up applications from organizations with consultative status that had merged with other entities without such status, deciding to postpone action on the following group:

Social Service Agency of the Protestant Church in Germany (Germany) — as the representative of Turkey requested a list of its projects in each country in Latin America.

Review of Quadrennial Reports

The Committee then took note of the new quadrennial reports for the period 2013 to 2016 and 2014 to 2017 containing submissions by the following non-governmental organizations:

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.44: 15 non-governmental organizations: AFS Inter-Cultural Programs; Afri Network for Env. & Econ. Justice Ltd/Gte; Africa Speaks; African Services Committee, Inc.; Al-Maqdese for Society Development; All Christians Welfare Association; American Psychiatric Association; Antioch Christian Centre; Association for Aid and Relief, Japan; BioRegional Development Group; Bundesarbeitsgemeinschaft der Senioren-Organisationen; Centro di Ricerca e Documentazione Febbraio 74; China Disabled Person’s Federation; Chinese Young Volunteers Association; and Community Alliances for Drug Free Youth.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.45: 15 non-governmental organizations: Academy of Labour and Social Relations; Alut - The Israeli Society for Autistic Children; Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication; Cell of Alternative Youth Activities; Center for Oceans Law and Policy; Community Development Volunteers for Technical Assistance; Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations; Dayemi Complex Bangladesh; Down Syndrome International; EUROSOLAR Turkey; Educational Foundation for African Women; Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs; Environmental Camps for Conservation Awareness; European Space Policy Institute; and Family Africa.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.46: 15 non-governmental organizations: Fundacion Eudes; Fundacion para Estudio Investigacion de la Mujer; Fundación Contemporánea; Fédération Européenne des Femmes Actives en Famille; Global Civil Initiatives, Inc.; Global Initiative for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; Global Spatial Data Infrastructure; Global Voices; Green Planet; Harm Reduction Coalition; Hope for Africa; INTERSOS Humanitarian Aid Organization; Incorvuz-XXI; Indonesian Child Welfare Foundation; and Institute of Global Education.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.47: 14 non-governmental organizations: Instituto da Criança; Integrated Development in Focus; International Association for Integration, Dignity and Economic Advancement, IDEA; International Association of Lions Clubs; International Association of Ports and Harbors; International Association of Y’s Men’s Clubs; International Civil Society Centre: convening capacity-building research gGmbH; International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage; International Council of Chemical Associations; International First Aid Society; International La Strada Association; International Psychoanalytical Association Trust; International Society for Small and Medium Enterprises; and International Union for the Scientific Study of Population — with the representative of Turkey raising questions about International PEN’s partnerships with other organizations and details about the joint work carried out.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.48: 14 non-governmental organizations: House of Jacobs International; International Women’s Democracy Center; Interregional non-governmental organization “Centre for Support of Indigenous Peoples of the North (CSIPN)”; JMJ Children’s Fund of Canada; Korea Freedom Federation; LEAD International Inc. (Leadership for Environment & Development); LatCrit; Leonard Cheshire Disability; MARUAH (Working Group for an ASEAN Human Rights Mechanism, Singapore); Malaysian Relief Agency Foundation; Management Sciences for Health, Inc.; Medical Aid for Palestinians; Mercy Corps; and Miracle Corners of the World — with the representative of China asking about actions taken by Jesuit Refugee Service to address xenophobia;

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.49: 15 non-governmental organizations: Mujer para la Mujer A.C.; National Association of Drug Court Professionals; National Association of Vocational Education of China; National Congress of American Indians; Operation ASHA; Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum; Participatory Rural Development Society; People’s Decade of Human Rights Education; Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants; RefugePoint, Inc.; Rozan; Saferworld; Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations; Social Development & Management Society; and Society of American Law Teachers Inc.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.50: 15 non-governmental organizations: Action for Development (Suisse); Earth Push ltd/gte; Solar Electric Light Fund; Special Abilities Development Association; Sun Charity USA; The New York Fertility Research Foundation, Inc.; Tides Center; Tiye International; Union Women’s Center; Vienna Institute for Development and Cooperation; Wildlife Conservation Society; Women’s Welfare Centre; World Future Council Foundation; World Organisation Against Torture; and Yemen Family Care Association.

Report E/C.2/2019/2/Add.3: 10 non-governmental organizations: Actions et interventions pour le développement et l’encadrement social; Association Nationale pour L’évaluation Environnementale; Association pour les Droits de l’Homme et l’Univers Carcéral; Centre Féminin pour la Promotion du Développement; Comité Catholique contre la Faim et pour le Développement; Exchange and Cooperation Centre for Latin America (Centre d’Exchanges et Cooperation pour l’Amerique Latine); Groupe pivot/Droit et Citoyenneté des femmes; International Rainwater Harvesting Alliance; Observatoire International pour la Non Violence — Communes des Nations pour la Paix; and Rassemblement des frères unis pour le développement socio-culturel (RAFUDESC - BENIN) — as the representative of China asked about the contributions of Association Internationale Droits Homme to a 25 February 2016 United Nations meeting in Geneva on, among other topics, strengthening the engagement of non-governmental organizations.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.51: 15 non-governmental organizations: American College of Sports Medicine; American Society of Safety Engineers; Asociación Española para el Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos AEDIDH; Business Council for Sustainable Energy; Child Care Consortium; International Association for Human Values; International Association for Humanitarian Medicine Brock Chisholm; International Congo Aid - Smile African Children; International Women’s Writing Guild; Jossour Forum des Femmes Marocaines; Leadership Watch; Mankind Welfare Organization; National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; Tanzania Development Support, NFP; and Waterkeeper Alliance, Inc.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.52: 15 non-Governmental organizations: African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies; Al-Mahdi Institute; Anchor of Salvation International Ministries; Associacao Brasileira de Gays, Lesbicas e Transgeneros; Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee; Center for Organisation Research and Education; Concerned Women for America; Environmental Protection and Conservation Organisation; Fridtjof Nansen Institute; Greek Council for Refugees; International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences, Inc.; International Family Forestry Alliance, Inc.; International Federation of Hard of Hearing Young People; International Initiative for Peace; and International Women Bond.

Report E/C.2/2019/2/Add.4: 5 non-governmental organizations: Action contre la faim; Association Sante et Environnement; Centre de Recherche et d’Education pour le Developpement; Jeunes Volontaires pour l’Environnement; and Organisation pour l’Environnement et le Developpement Durable.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.53: 15 non-governmental organizations: Ekta Welfare Society; Federation of American Scientists; International Academy of Sciences on Information, Information Procedures and Technologies; Migrants Rights International; Norwegian People’s Aid; Novartis Foundation for Sustainable Development; Pro-Biodiversity Conservationists in Uganda Limited; Rural Reconstruction Nepal; Shikhar Chetna Sangathan; Swedish NGO Foundation for Human Rights; Technical Centre for Fine Art and Computer Studies CIG; Vance Center; Women Research Center; World Lung Foundation; and World Toilet Organisation Limited.

Report E/C.2/2019/2/Add.5: 2 non-governmental organizations: Fondation Europeenne pour le développement durable des regions; and Organisation des Jeunes pour le Monde d’Avenir.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.54: 15 non-governmental organizations: All-Russian Society of Disabled People; Argentine Society of Pediatrics; Blagovest Centre of People’s Help International Public Charitable Organization; Environment-People-Law; Gargar Foundation for Development; Greenpeace International; Hong Kong Federation of Women’s Centres; Imamia Medics International; Institute for Multicultural Counseling and Education Services, Inc.; International Association for Women’s Mental Health; International Center of the Roerichs; International Council on Jewish Social and Welfare Services; Saint Petersburg Institute of Bioregulation and Gerontology of the North-Western Branch of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences; Samaj Kalyan Unnayan Shagstha; and the Ford Foundation.

Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.55: 7 non-Governmental organizations: Association Marocaine pour la Promotion de la Femme Rurale; Fundacion Democratica Italo-Americana; International Relations Students’ Association of McGill University; Organisation Marocaine des Droits Humains; Safe Society; Share International, Inc; and Turkiye Kadin Girisimciler Dernegi.

The representative of Nigeria said “we seek unity, not division”, adding that in the interests of the Committee, his delegation will not advance his initial request.

The Committee then took note of the following deferred quadrennial reports contained in Report E/C.2/2019/CRP.40:

Alliance Defending Freedom , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Asian-Eurasian Human Rights Forum , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Canadian Environmental Network , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period Centro de Promoción y Defensa de los Derechos Sexuales y Reproductivos , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Christian Conference of Asia , covering the 2012-2015 period

, covering the 2012-2015 period Dominicans for Justice and Peace — Order of Preachers , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Dones per la Llibertat i Democràcia , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Donne in Rete contro la Violenza , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Eastern Regional Organization for Public Administration , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Education International , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period End Child Prostitution, Child Pornography and Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes, Inc. , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Equality Now , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period European Humanist Federation , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period European Union of Women , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Federación Internacional de Fe y Alegría , covering the 2011-2014 period

, covering the 2011-2014 period Fondation pour un Centre pour le Développement Socio-Economique , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Generation Initiative for Women and Youth Network , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Grassroots Organisations Operating Together in Sisterhood , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Habitat International Coalition , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period Human Resource Development Foundation , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Human Rights Advocates Inc. , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period IBON.International Foundation Inc. , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period IDPC Consortium , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Institute for Economics and Peace Limited , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period International Council of Societies of Industrial Design , covering the 2014- 2017 period

, covering the 2014- 2017 period International Council on Social Welfare , covering the 2012-2015 period

, covering the 2012-2015 period International Federation for Home Economics , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period International Federation for Human Rights Leagues , covering the 2012-2015 period

, covering the 2012-2015 period International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period International Justice Resource Center, Inc. , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Japanese Association of International Women's Rights , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Kitakyushu Forum on Asian Women , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Kiwanis International , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Lawyers Without Borders , covering the 2012-2015 period

, covering the 2012-2015 period Lawyers for Lawyers , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Mahila Dakshata Samiti , covering the 2012-2015 period

, covering the 2012-2015 period Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic, Inc. , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Mennonite Central Committee , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period Minhaj-ul-Quran International , covering the 2011-2014 period

, covering the 2011-2014 period Minority Rights Group , covering the 2012-2015 period

, covering the 2012-2015 period National Council of Women of Canada , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement , covering the 2011-2014 period

, covering the 2011-2014 period People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy , covering the 2012-2015 period

, covering the 2012-2015 period Presbyterian Church (USA), covering the 2014-2017 period

(USA), covering the 2014-2017 period Reporters Sans Frontiers International - Reporters Without Borders International , covering the 2005-2008 period and the 2009-2012 period

, covering the 2005-2008 period and the 2009-2012 period Scholars at Risk Network , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period WITNESS , covering the 2013-2016 period

, covering the 2013-2016 period World Jewish Congress , covering the 2011-2014 period

, covering the 2011-2014 period World Organisation Against Torture , covering the 2010-2013 period

, covering the 2010-2013 period World Organization of the Scout Movement , covering the 2014-2017 period

, covering the 2014-2017 period World Vision International , covering the 2012-2015 period

, covering the 2012-2015 period World for World Organization , covering the 2014-2017 period

It postponed taking note on the following deferred quadrennial reports:

Amnesty International — covering the 2008-2011 period, as the representative of China said the group’s 15 May 2019 reply calls for nominations ahead of treaty body experts, including for the creation of national selection mechanisms. The representative of Mexico said the report covers the 2008 to 2011 period, expressing concern that there is not enough time to take note of the report covering work accomplished more than a decade ago;

Amnesty International — covering the 2012-2015 period, as the representative of China asked about regional hubs in Mexico City, Nairobi and the Hong Kong special administrative region of China, and about approvals from the relevant authorities;

Armenian Assembly of America — covering the 2007-2010 period, as the representative of Turkey asked for information on activities aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict;

Armenian Assembly of America — covering the 2011-2014 period, as the representative of Turkey requested details on conferences and seminars it organized;

Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development — covering the 2012-2015 period, as the representative of China asked for an update on its efforts for a regional human rights mechanism. The representative of Mexico said updates should be confined to actions on the period covered by the report. The representative of China then asked for an update on that activity during the reporting period;

Baha'i International Community — covering the 2014-2017 period, as the representative of China requested more information on the group’s activities in Asia and the Middle East during the reporting period;

Center for Development of Civil Society — covering the 2014-2017 period, as the representative of Turkey requested more information on its projects related to the integration of refugees;

Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe — covering the 2014-2017 period, as the representative of Greece regretted that the organization has not yet responded to questions posed to it and requested more information on its activities related to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the European Parliament and other bodies;

France Libertes: Fondation Danielle Mitterrand — covering the 2007-2010 period, as the representative of China said the organization had not properly responded to the Committee’s earlier questions regarding its position on Tibet;

France Libertes: Fondation Danielle Mitterrand — covering the 2011-2014 period, as the representative of China asked if the organization would recognize Tibet as a region of China;

Freedom House — covering the 2007-2010 period, as the representative of China asked the group to provide more information on the activities and projects it carried out in North America during the reporting period;

Freedom House — covering the 2011-2014 period, as the representative of China asked whether the organization carried out projects in Europe during the reporting period, and if so requested more information thereon;

Fundacion Pro Humanae Vitae — covering the 2014-2017 period, as the representative of Turkey asked for more details on the group’s contribution to gender equality;

Human Rights House Foundation — covering the 2011-2014 period, as the representative of China asked the organization to list the countries in which it carries out capacity-building work for lawyers and human rights defenders;

Human Rights Watch — covering the 2013-2016 period, as the representative of China asked the group to elaborate on its research related to the rights of older persons during the reporting period;

International Press Institute — covering the 2001-2004 period, the 2005-2008 period, the 2009-2012 period and the 2013-2016 period, as the representative of China asked whether the organization recognizes Taiwan and Tibet as parts of China;

International Service for Human Rights — covering the 2011-2014 period, as the representative of China asked for more information about a human rights project aimed at implementing the United Nations recommendations on women’s rights;

MIROSLAVA International Alliance — covering the 2013-2016 period, as the representative of the Russian Federation requested more information on the specific projects the organization is carrying out in the area of social development;

Medecins sans frontières (International) — covering the 2012-2015 period, as the representative of China pointed out that several questions previously posed to the organization remain outstanding;

Medico International — covering the 2014-2017 period, as the representative of Turkey requested more information on a project for Syrian refugees carried out in 2014;

Open Society Institute — covering the 2013-2016 period, as the representative of China asked for more information on the group’s contribution to a report on the protection of sources and whistle-blowers, drafted by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression;

Reporters Sans Frontiers International - Reporters Without Borders International — covering the 2013-2016 period, as the representative of Cuba asked for more information on the organization’s activities in Latin America during that reporting period;

Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung - Gesellschaftsanalyse und Politische Bildung e.V. — covering the 2013-2016 period, as the representative of the Russian Federation asked which aspects of social development appear in the organization’s work;

Society for Threatened Peoples — covering the 2013-2016 period, as the representative of China requested more information on the organization’s campaigns for food security and against land grabs;

United Nations Watch — covering the 2014-2017 period, as the representative of Cuba asked for more details on the group’s work with the Human Rights Council’s universal periodic review; and

World Council of Arameans (Syriacs) — covering the 2007-2010 period, as the representative of Turkey asked for more information on the organization’s work related to the preservation of Aramaic languages.

Suspensions

Pursuant to resolution 2008/4 of the Economic and Social Council, the Committee recommended the suspension of the following 198 non‑governmental organizations due to their failure to provide quadrennial reports for a specified period (document E/C.2/2019/CRP.41):

8th Day Center for Justice

AAHUNG

ACTIVE - Sobriety, Friendship and Peace

African Development Solutions (ADESO)

African Refugee Development Center

Afro Centre for Development Peace and Justice

Ain o Salish Kendra - Law and Mediation Centre

Airports Council International

Alliance for Development and Population Services (ADEPS)

American Cancer Society

Arsenal Force Vive

Asia-Pacific Development Center on Disability Foundation

Asociacion Civil Consorcio Desarrollo y Justicia

Asociación Interamericana para la Defensa del Ambiente

Asocijacija za Demokratsku Inicijativu

Association Africaine de l’Eau

Association Congolaise d’Education et de Prevention Contre des Maladies et la Drogue

Association Internationale de Lutte Contre la Pauvrete et pour le Developpement (AIPED)

Association des Populations des Montagnes du Monde

Association des jeunes pour le developpement humain et la protection de l’environnement

Association générale des intervenants retraités pour des actions bénévoles de coopération et de développement

Association internationale des droits de l’enfant en difficulté et dans la souffrance

Association of European Parliamentarians for Africa

Association of Interbalkan Women’s Cooperation Societies

Association of NGOs of Aotearoa Incorporated

Association of Women for Action and Research

Association of Women in Technology in Nigeria

Association pour la Lutte contre le Travail des Enfants au Niger

Ayande Roshan Nokhbegan Foundation

Ayuda y Solidaridad con las Ninas de la Calle

Azerbaijan Women and Development Center

Bala Atibala Samaj Sevi Sanstha

Becket Fund for Religious Liberty

Bibliothèques Sans Frontières

Biopolitics International Organisation

Blue Planet Project, Inc.

Brazilian Foundation of America

Bridges International

Caribbean and Latin America Trade Association

Caucasus Environmental NGO Network

Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) Limited by Guarantee

Centre de recherches et de promotion pour la sauvegarde des sites et monuments historiques en Afrique

Centre for Development Strategy

Centre for Humanitarian Enhancement

Centre for Science in the Public Interest (Canada)

Children’s Rights Advocacy and Lobby Mission - Africa (CALM-Africa)

Chinese Immigrants Services, Inc.

Clean Energy Council Limited

Clefsdufutur.org-ONG-CDF.org-Groupe G6

Co-Habiter

Common Era, LLC

Cooperation and Participation in Overseas NGOs

Coordinadora de la Mujer

Corporate Social Responsibility Awareness and Advancement Initiative

Couple to Couple League International

Defense Small Arms Advisory Council

Deniz Feneri Yardimlasma ve Dayanisma Dernegi

Dialogue Interreligieux Monastique

EG Justice

EMDR Humanitarian Assistance Programs, Inc.

EarthGame

Eco-Accord - Center for Environment and Sustainable Development

Eco-Tiras International Environmental Association of River Keepers

Eesti Naisteühenduste Ümarlaua Sihtasutus

Egyptian Association for Educational Resources

Emirates Human Rights Association

Environmental Rights Action / Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN)

Espoir pour Tous

EveryChild

Exodus Cry Inc

Family Research Council

Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya

Feminenza North America, Inc.

Femmes Afrique solidarité

Fondation Chantal Biya

Foundation for Amity and Nation Solidarity

Foundation for Released Prisoners

Foundation for the International Network of Museums for Peace

Frankfurt School of Finance and Management gemeinnutzige GmbH

Friends of Farm Workers

Fund for the City of New York, Inc.

Fundacion Alvaralice

Fundacion UNITRAN

Fundación Alia2

Fundación Centro de Gestión Tecnológica e Informática Industrial

Fundación Lonxanet para la Pesca Sostenible

Getting Out By Going In

Gleichmass e.V.

Global Afrikan Congress

Global Alliance for Women’s Health

Global Footprint Network Inc

Global South Watch

Global Witness

Green Asia Network

Hope for the Nations

Human First, Inc.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan

Human Touch India

Humanitarian Accountability Partnership International

Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics

Indigenous People of Africa Coordinating Committee

Initiative for Change-IFC

Institut de politique familiale

Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies e.V.

Institute for Energy and Environmental Research

Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Institute of Inter-Balkan Relations

Institute of International Sociology of Gorizia

Instituto Humanitare

Integrity and Transparency Promotion Initiative

Inter-American Parliamentary Group on Population and Development

International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation

International Coastal and Ocean Organization

International Commission on Workforce Development

International Environmental Law Research Centre

International Federation of Inspection Agencies

International Federation of Liberal Youth

International Gender Policy Network

International House

International Insolvency Institute

International League for Human Rights

International Planned Parenthood Federation, Africa Region

International Research Foundation for Development

International Space University

International Sustainable Energy Organisation for Renewable Energy and

Energy Efficiency (ISEO)

International Voice of Justice

Internet Society

Israel Women’s Network

Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions

Jamaicans for Justice Limited

Jana’s Campaign, Inc.

Jeunesse Technologie Développement

Kanchi Limited

Kongres Wanita Indonesia

Korea International Volunteer Organization (KVO)

Krishi Gyan

Kuchlak Welfare Society

Le Forum pour l’Integration des Migrants

Love for Israel Relief Fund – The Fund for Advancing Social Projects (RA)

Mamta - Health Institute for Mother & Child

MaterCare International

Miramed Institute

National Coordinator for Human Rights

National Organization of Women’s Association in the Bahamas

National Seniors Australia Ltd

Nehru Foundation for Development - Centre for Environment Education Society

Netherlands Centre for Indigenous Peoples (NCIV)

New Reality International

New York State Bar Association

ONG Kala Geneve International

Onkod Relief and Development Organization

Optimistes Sans Frontières

PLURIELS, Centre de Consultations et d’Etudes Ethnopsychologiques pour Migrants

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency

Pakistan Youth Organization

Peace Village Network Association, Inc.

Peace on Earth Advocacy Center

Plan Sweden

Project Chernobyl Inc.

Pure in Heart - America Inc

Rainforest Foundation

Rainforest Foundation International

Ray of Hope

Reach Out & Care Wheels

Rehabilitation International

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil

Russian Community of Latvia

Réseau algérien pour la défense des droits de l’enfant "NADA"

Réseau national des ONGs des droits de l’homme

Sairam Population Research Trust

Saviya Development Foundation

Sindhica Reforms Society (Sindhica)

Sinha Institute of Medical Science and Technology

Social Ecology Foundation

Society of International Humanitarian Surgeons

Stat-View Association

Stichting Global Forest Coalition

Stiftelsen Atlas-Alliansen

Stiftung BASE (Basel Agency for Sustainable Energy)

Students’ Relief Society

The Arab Association for Human Rights

The Microfinance Club of New York Inc.

The Registered Trustees of the Friends of AIDS Support Trust

The Vanier Institute of the Family - L’institut Vanier de la Famille

The Women’s Welfare Trust

Union of Legal Entities “Eurasian Economic Club of Scientists” Association

United Network of Young Peacebuilders (UNOY Peacebuilders)

Universal Muslim Association of America, Inc.

Urban Justice Center

Vital Voices Global Partnership

Viva Rio

Voluntary Aid Association

Women Thrive Worldwide

Women and Law in Southern Africa Research and Educational Trust

Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund

World Peace and Economic Development Organization

World Road Association

World Student Christian Federation

Reinstatement of Status

The Committee recommended that the Economic and Social Council reinstate the following 37 organizations with consultative status after they submitted the required reports (document E/C.2/2019/CRP.43):

Action contre la faim

African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies

Al-Mahdi Institute

Anchor of Salvation International Ministries

Associacao Brasileira de Gays, Lesbicas e Transgeneros

Association Sante et Environnement

Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee

Center for Organisation Research and Education

Centre de Recherche et d’Education pour le Developpement (CREPD)

Concerned Women for America

Ekta Welfare Society 1

Environmental Protection and Conservation Organisation

Federation of American Scientists

Fondation Europeenne pour le développement durable des régions

Fridtjof Nansen Institute

Greek Council for Refugees

International Academy of Sciences on Information, Information Procedures (IASIPT) and Technologies

International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences, Inc. (CAETS)

International Family Forestry Alliance, Inc.

International Federation of Hard of Hearing Young People

International Initiative for Peace

International Women Bond

Jeunes Volontaires pour l’Environnement

Migrants Rights International (MRI)

Norwegian People’s Aid

Novartis Foundation for Sustainable Development

Organisation des Jeunes pour le Monde d’Avenir

Organisation pour l’Environnement et le Developpement Durable (OPED)

Pro-Biodiversity Conservationists in Uganda Limited

Rural Reconstruction Nepal

Shikhar Chetna Sangathan

Swedish NGO Foundation for Human Rights

Technical Centre for Fine Art and Computer Studies CIG

The Vance Center

Women Research Center

World Lung Foundation

World Toilet Organisation Limited

Withdrawal of Application

The Committee recommended to the Economic and Social Council that the consultative status of 115 organizations be withdrawn, also pursuant to resolution 2208/4 (document E/C.2/2019/CRP.42):

Access Bangladesh Foundation

Africa Peace Forum

African Palliative Care Association

Afro-Asian Peoples’ Solidarity Organization

Aleut International Association, The

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

American Medical College of Homeopathy

Asia Pacific Network Information Centre

Asian Partnership for the Development of Human Resources in Rural Asia (AsiaDHRRA)

Asociación Centro Indígena para el Desarrollo Sostenible - CINDES

Associação Brasileira de Celulose e Papel

Associação Novo Encanto de Desenvolvimento Ecológico

Association Al - B

International Center Innovations in Civic Participation (ICP)

International Critical Incident Stress Foundation

International Institute for the Development of Citizenship (IIDAC) / Instituto Internacional para o Desenvolvimento da Cidadania

International Islamic Federation of Student Organizations

International Relief Friendship Foundation

International Research Centre for Environmental Structures "Pio Manzù"

International Services Association

International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies

Iranian Vegetable Oil Industries Association

John Dau Foundation

Kenya Healthcare Federation

Kinder in Kenia

Kuwait Information Technology Society

Landsradet for Sveriges Ungdomsorganisationer

Lebanese Association for Popular Action (AMEL)

LIGHT Africa

Maharashtra Foundation

Mani Tese ‘76

Mauritius Council of Social Service

Medical Emergency Relief International

Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters

Merciful Assistance Foundation

Mission des Volontaires Contre la Pauvreté

National Council for Research on Women

National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty

Organisation de Développement et des Droits de l’Homme au Cameroun

Organisation Internationale pour le Développement Intégral de la Femme

Per Ankh, Inc.

Prisoners’ Legal Service Inc.

Réseau National de la Jeunesse de Côte d’Ivoire (RNJ-CI)

Ripples International Registered Trustees

Rodale Institute

Sawiris Foundation for Social Development

Scouts du Niger

Smile of a Child

Social Welfare Corporation "Merry Year Foundation"

Solidarité pour un Monde Meilleur

South Asia Partnership Pakistan

Sustainable Rural Community Development Organisation (SURCOD) Limited

The Competitiveness Company Limited

The Islamic Foundation

TOKACF Consul Cabinet Cameroon

Twekembe Association Centre for Rural Systems and Development

Vicony’s Global Success World

Volunteers for Africa (VFA)

Watson Institute for International Studies

WebForce International

World Council of Credit Unions, Inc.

World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations

World Political Forum (WPF)

Yad Sarah

Yemeni Women Union

Yukon River Inter-Tribal Watershed Council (YRITWC)

New Name Change Requests

The Committee took note of 8 new requests for name changes:

Association for Childhood Education International (Roster, 1977) to Childhood Education International;

Conseil International pour le soutien à des procès équitables et aux Droits de l’Homme (Special, 2016) to International Council Supporting Fair Trial and Human Rights;

Fédération de la Ligue Démocratique des Droits des Femmes (Special, 2018) to Fédération des Ligues des Droits des Femmes;

International Confederation of Childhood Cancer Parent Organisations (Special, 2010) to Childhood Cancer International;

International HIV/AIDS Alliance (Special, 2000) to Frontline AIDS LTD.;

International Institute of Higher Studies in Criminal Sciences (Special, 1989) to The Siracusa International Institute for Criminal Justice and Human Rights;

International Movement for Fraternal Union among Races and Peoples (Special, 1953) to UFER - Unis pour l’Equité et la Fin du Racisme/UFER - United for Equity and Ending Racism; and

Mental Disability Advocacy Center Foundation (MDAC) (Special 2011) to Validity Foundation – Mental Disability Advocacy Centre.

Dissolution

The Committee took note of a request from one non-governmental organization, Global Spatial Data Infrastructure Association (GSDI) , to withdraw its consultative status due to its dissolution (document E/C.2/2019/CRP.56).

Closure

The Committee recommended that the following 21 organizations’ applications, deferred from previous sessions, be closed without prejudice due to those groups’ failure to respond to the last three reminders, as of 24 May 2019:

Women Living under Muslim Laws

Association Concerning Sexual Violence against Women

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Network

Akhil Bharatiya Human Rights Organisation

European Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Limited Dream Touch for All

Alliance to Renew Co-operation among Humankind

Cooperación Internacional

Rohingya League Ltd.

Club des Amis de la moughataa de Moudjeria

IAMANEH Schweiz Suisse Svizzera Switzerland

Chorbut LSO (Chorbut Local Support Organization)

Vikash Deep

The Egyptian Coordination for Law and Justice

Youth and Development Consultancy Institute

Philippine Social Enterprise Network Inc.

Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI)

Sohag Community Development and Caring Children with Special Needs Association Association réseau de Centre d’entrainement aux méthodes d’éducation active du Cameroun

Global Coalition for Peace and Security Inc.

Pan African Girl Child Education Foundation

Provisional Agenda and documentation for 2020 session

The Committee then approved 20 to 29 January and 7 February, and 18 to 28 May and 5 June, as the dates for its 2020 regular and resumed sessions respectively. It also approved the provisional agenda for the 2020 session (document E/C.2/2019/L.1).

Draft Report

NADAV YESOD (Israel), Committee Vice-Chair, presented the procedural chapter of the draft report of the 2019 resumed session (document E/C.2/2019/CRP.57), noting that it will be updated with substantive details for consideration by the Committee on 4 June.

General Statements

The representative of the United States , delivering a general statement, voiced concern that throughout the session some delegations have posed questions to non-governmental organizations that do not fall under Economic and Social Council resolution 96/31 or in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Freedom of expression must be protected for all, she stressed, warning that censorship of civil society organizations’ online presences cannot be permitted. Indeed, such restrictions can serve to stifle important civil society voices at the United Nations, she said, urging Committee members to recommit themselves to making the Organization more accessible to all groups.

The representative of China said non-governmental organizations with consultative status, when participating in the United Nations work, must strictly abide by the Organization’s rules. “This is the consensus of all Member States,” he stressed, adding that those groups that wish to apply for status must abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and behave in line with the spirit of Economic and Social Council resolution 96/32.

The representative of Cuba said his delegation does not feel the Committee is trying to restrict freedom of expression. He cautioned that the statement delivered by the representative of the United States “perniciously contaminates” the body’s report, as it may lead others to view the Committee in an erroneous light. In that respect, he urged delegations to refrain from making such ambiguous statements in the future.

Closing Remarks

MOHAMED SALLAM (Sudan), Committee Chair, said in brief closing remarks that members took up a total of 508 new and deferred applications during their resumed session. That large number reflects a steady increase in the number of applications submitted over recent years, he said, adding that 218 — or 42 per cent — were recommended for consultative status. Members also took up important issues related to the Committee’s working methods, including through the establishment of a new informal working group charged with exploring ways to screen applications against Security Council sanctions lists. Recalling that the General Assembly asked the Committee to examine ways to streamline its work and increase efficiency, he recommended that an informal meeting be convened on that matter during the intersessional period before 2020.