The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended 11 groups for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council and deferred action on 85 others as it continued its resumed session today.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee, it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations which are granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

Action on several applications was postponed because Committee members requested further information from the candidate organizations about, among other items, their activities, partners, expenditures and sources of funding. Also, China’s representative noted that the websites of several groups referred erroneously to Taiwan as a country, not as a province of China, and requested corrections.

In the afternoon, the Committee held an interactive dialogue with one non-governmental group, namely the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will meet again at 10 a.m. on Friday, 24 May, to conclude its resumed session.

Interactive Dialogue with Non-Governmental Organizations

As the Committee began its interactive session, a speaker from the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization presented his group’s work. Describing its mission, he said it aims to promote clean energy development all over the world, which also supports economic growth and job generation. Recalling that he was asked a question this morning relating to two memorandums of understanding signed with United Nations entities in 2017, he said they focus on three main areas of cooperation: research and studies; information and personal exchanges; and reciprocal invitations to seminars and meetings.

The representative of the United States asked the speaker to name some of the other partners with which the organization has worked.

Responding, the speaker said his organization has carried out joint research with Bloomberg Financial, Boston University and Columbia University, among other entities.

The representative of Mexico asked the speaker to provide more details on the group’s work with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The speaker responded that the group’s plans in the region include co-hosting an event with ECLAC later in 2019, focused on energy interconnectedness in Latin America.

The representative of the United States asked the speaker to describe its participation in recent sessions of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)’s Environment Assembly, and how it was accredited to do so.

To that, the speaker responded that it was invited by UNEP to participate in that event, as it shares many of the fund’s interests and objectives. He also described its publications and other projects aimed at promoting global energy interconnection at the Environmental Assembly.

Posing a final question to be answered in writing, the representative of the United States asked the organization to provide more information on its relationships with Governments.

The Committee deferred its consideration of that organization’s application pending receipt of a detailed response.

Requests for Special Consultative Status

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations postponed consideration of the following 85 groups:

Sheikh Abdullah Al Nouri Charity Society (Kuwait) — as the representative of Israel asked for a list of groups with which the organization works on development and humanitarian issues in the Palestinian Authorities’ areas;

Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea (Republic of Korea) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the group to clarify its decision-making process;

Stichting Iranian Center for International Criminal Law (Netherlands) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked whether the organization carries out projects in any countries other than Iran and the Netherlands;

Stichting Pro Papua (Netherlands) — as the representative of China recalled that the Permanent Mission of Indonesia to the United Nations stated in 2017 that the organization supported West Papua self-determination, and requested information about any related activities;

Syrian American Medical Society Foundation (United States) — as the representative of Libya requested more information about the organization’s recent activities and relationship with the Government of Syria, and the representative of Cuba asked for details on the group’s 2018 projects which received direct funding from Governments;

Terram Pacis (Norway) — as the representative of Nigeria requested more information about the organization’s relationship with the European Commission;

The Bar Human Rights Committee (United Kingdom) — as the representative of China asked the organization to clarify its relationship with the Bar Council of England and Wales;

The Center for Bioethics and Culture (United States) — as the representative of China requested a list of countries in which the organization is active;

The Center for Justice and Accountability (United States) — as the representative of China asked whether the organization has carried out projects in any Asian countries other than Cambodia;

The International Center for Supporting Rights and Freedoms (Switzerland) — as the representative of Libya requested information on the group’s recent and upcoming activities;

Tom Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice (United States) - as the representative of Pakistan asked the organization for an updated financial statement, as well as an update on its fiscal deficit;

United Sikhs (United States) — as the representative of India asked the organization to provide details on the work of its education and empowerment directorate, as well as a list of the countries in which such activities take place;

Vang Pao Peace Institute (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to clarify its planned projects and activities overseas;

White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua asked whether the organization plans to undertake any projects in Latin America in 2019;

Women’s Freedom Forum, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of China asked the organization to correct its use of erroneous terminology referring to Taiwan as a country, or to remove articles containing such references from its website;

World Association for Sexual Health (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the group to list and describe any projects it has undertaken in the past in his country;

World Without Genocide (United States) — as the representative of India requested information on any present or past activities carried out by the organization in Asia;

Youth RISE (Resource, Information, Support, Education) Limited (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Pakistan cited the organization’s assertion that it received funding from Global Fund for South Asia and European countries, and asked for more details on such support;

İslam Dünyası Sivil Toplum Kuruluşları Birliği (Turkey) — as the representative of China asked the organization to provide details on its relationships with Governments;

Al-Imdaad Trust (South Africa) — as the representative of China asked how the organization carries out humanitarian activities without allocating any budget to such work;

Associación Red de Mujeres Afrolatinoamericanas, Afrocaribeñas y de la Diáspora (Nicaragua) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested recent financial statements, as well as a list of the organization’s recent projects;

Belarusian Fund of Peace (Belarus) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization to provide more information on its collection of funds;

Chinese Culture Promotion Society (China) — as the representative of the United States asked why the organization charges different fees to different members and how such fee structures are determined;

Diplomatic Mission Peace and Prosperity (Albania) — as the representative of Greece reiterated previous requests for detailed information about the organization’s sources of funding;

Direct Focus Community Aid (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan cited the group’s stated objective of promoting culture and tourism and raising awareness, and asked for more details on such activities;

Establishment of Sheikh Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani for Humanitarian Services (Qatar) — as the representative of the United States asked for more information about the organization’s 2019-2020 project plans with several United Nations bodies;

Etrat Fatemi Charity Institute (Iran) — as the representative of the United States asked the group to provide examples of specific recent projects and their outcomes;

Formation Awareness and Community Empowerment Society (FACES) Pakistan (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan , citing the organization’s “neighbours for peace”, asked for more information on it;

Gulshan-e-John (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan said the organization’s response to previous questions — including on its activities in 84 countries — remains unclear, and asked whether it has an office in any countries other than Pakistan;

Habilian Association (Iran) — as the representative of the United States asked whether the organization is able to carry out projects of its choosing or whether it requires approval from the Government of Iran;

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation (Iran) — as the representative of the United States asked for more information on projects and their outcomes related to the group’s stated objective of “rendering extensive and applied training against narcotics and HIV”;

International Human Right Organization (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked whether the group has launched any projects outside the country;

Islamic African Relief Agency (Sudan) — as the representative if the United States asked the group to list any recent projects and how they relate to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

National Human Rights Civic Association “Belarusian Helsinki Committee” (Belarus) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked for a list of rejected projects;

Pakistan International Human Rights Organization (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked for details on the group’s planned activities for 2019;

Rupani Foundation (Pakistan) — as the representative of India asked for more information on the scope and content of the organization’s “informed parenting” programme;

Safe Care Trust International (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan requested a breakdown of the organization’s expenditures;

Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce (China) — as the representative of the United States requested more information about the organization’s stated plans to sponsor participation in Economic and Social Council meetings in Chinese cities;

Swadhikar (India) — as the representative of India asked the group to provide details of its engagement with the Human Rights Council and other United Nations bodies;

The Voice Society (Pakistan) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the organization to provide the Committee with the number of cases filed in courts under its legal aid programme;

World Fund for Development and Planning (Uganda) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization to elaborate about the “segmented categories” of its membership;

World Historic and Cultural Canal Cities Cooperation Organization (China) — as the representative of the United States requested details about the group’s 2018 activities and their outcomes;

Asociación Enraizados en Cristo y en la Sociedad (Spain) — as the representative of Cuba asked which activities the organization carries out jointly with its listed partners, and the representative of Mexico asked the group to expand on its position against surrogate motherhood;

American Center for International Labor Solidarity (United States) — as the representative of China asked the group to provide more information about its relationship with the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organizations;

Anti-Corruption Foundation (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked the group to elaborate further about its receipt and publication of sensitive information;

Arab-European Center of Human Rights and International Law (Norway) — as the representative of Cuba requested more information about a 2017 project the organization carried out on the empowerment of women;

Association of Non-for-Profit Organizations to Facilitate the Drug Prevention and Socially Dangerous Behaviour “National Anti-Drug Union” (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States requested more information about the group’s planned launch of a platform known as World Without Drugs, and the representative of Mexico asked for details about its work related to the 2016 special session of the General Assembly and related human rights issues;

Assyrian Aid Society of America Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Turkey asked the organization to provide information on planned activities for 2019;

Avaaz Foundation (United States) — as the representative of China requested more information about the group’s various petitions, as well as the evolving focus of their campaigns;

Bahrain Center for Human Rights (Denmark) — as the representative of China requested updated information about the group’s planned advocacy trips to 11 countries;

Canadian Human Rights International Organization (Canada) — as the representative of Cuba requested that the group provide responses to questions previously posed to it by the Committee;

Cercle Martin Buber (Switzerland) — as the representative of Turkey asked the organization to provide details about any relationships with Governments or Government agencies;

Child Foundation [USA] (United States) — as the representative of the United States asked the organization to elaborate on the countries where it plans to carry out its work;

Christian Solidarity International (Switzerland) — as the representative of Turkey requested more information about the organization’s campaign to raise awareness of discrimination against minority groups, and the representative of Cuba asked for its most updated financial information;

Churches for Middle East Peace (United States) — as the representative of Israel asked whether the organization has any projects related to the rise of extremism in Egypt;

Conflict Dynamics International, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Nicaragua requested an update on the organization’s financial situation;

Congres mondial Amazigh (France) — as the representative of Libya asked the organization to elaborate on its list of non-governmental partners;

Diakonia (Sweden) — as the representative of Israel requested a list and description of the organization’s strategic partners, both Israeli and Palestinian;

EGAM - European Grassroots Antiracist Movement (France) — as the representative of Turkey asked the organization to explain what it means by the “rise of Islamism”;

ESCR-Net - International Network for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Israel asked the organization to explain its relationships with two particular partner groups;

Ensar Vakfı (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked the organization to provide a satisfactory response to previously posed questions, including an updated list of the companies that fund it;

European coalition for just and effective drug policies (Belgium) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked how the organization plans to carry out its objectives in various countries, and the representative of Mexico requested information about the group’s responses to the outcome document of the 2016 General Assembly special session on the world drug problem;

Fédération Euro-Méditerranéenne contre les Disparitions Forcées (France) — as the representative of Libya asked how the organization is able to conduct numerous missions around the world with limited resources;

Global Rights for Women (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked for disaggregated information about the organization’s income, especially from the private sector and Governments;

Hokok Coalición Internacional Contra la Impunidad (Spain) — as the representative of Israel asked for more information about the group’s membership structure, as well as its plans to incorporate the Sustainable Development Goals into its work;

IFEX (Canada) — as the representative of Pakistan asked the organization to provide details of its planned activities for 2019 and their sources of funding;

International Dalit Solidarity Network (Denmark) — as the representative of India requested more information about the organization’s sources of funding, relationships with Governments, independence and advocacy of permanent missions in Geneva;

Interregional Non-governmental Organization “Committee against Torture” (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked whether the group receives funding from Governments other than those indicated in their application, namely the United Kingdom and the Russian Federation, and if so, asked it to provide more information;

Lawyers for Justice in Libya (United Kingdom) — as the representative of Libya asked the organization to provide information on the outcome of its recent human rights archiving project;

National Committee on BRICS Research (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the United States requested more information about the group’s intention to open a branch office in Vladivostok;

Non c’è pace senza giustizia (Italy) — as the representative of Cuba requested more information about the organization’s membership fee structure;

Organisation Suisse d’aide aux réfugiés (Switzerland) — as the representative of China asked the group to elaborate on projects it carries out in partnership with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees;

Peace Research Institute Oslo (Norway) — as the representative of Cuba , noting that the organization’s main work is on peacekeeping and conflict, requested specific information describing how it intends to contribute to the work of the Economic and Social Council;

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, Inc. (United States) — as the representative of Cuba asked the organization to provide a list of projects it has carried out in Latin America and related partners, and to elaborate on its participation in the 100 Resilient Cities programme;

Sahipkıran Stratejik Araştırmalar Merkezi (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked the organization to provide the Committee with an updated financial statement;

Scholé Futuro (Italy) — as the representative of Cuba requested an updated list of the organization’s participation in United Nations conferences, as well as more information about its work in Latin America;

Stichting Mama Cash (Netherlands) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested a full list of countries where the organization carries out its work, and asked whether its partners in those countries are registered with local authorities;

Su Politikaları Derneği (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked the organization to clarify issues related to its membership list and structure;

The Andrey Rylkov Foundation for Health and Social Justice (Russian Federation) — as the representative of the Russian Federation requested a list of the organizations with which the group participates in other countries, as well as examples of such cooperation;

The Centre for International Governance Innovation (Canada) — as the representative of Cuba asked for more information about the group’s relationship with the Government of Canada;

The Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime (Switzerland) — as the representative of the Russian Federation asked whether the organization carries out any work in his country;

The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (United States) — as the representative of China noted that the organization made many erroneous references to the Taiwan province of China on its website, and requested corrections;

Trocaire (Ireland) — as the representative of Israel requested a list of the organization’s projects and relevant partners in the Gaza Strip;

Turkiye Diyanet Vakfi (Turkey) — as the representative of Greece asked the organization to provide a list of its current projects; and

Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (China).

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations recommended that the Economic and Social Council grant special consultative status to the following 11 entities: