In the morning, the Economic and Social Council held an interactive dialogue with Executive Heads of the United Nations development system on joint results. Moderated by Rubén Armando Escalante Hasbún (El Salvador), it featured presentations by Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Vice-Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group; Henrietta H. Fore, Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women); and Laura Londén, Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Ms. Fore participated via audio link and Ms. Mlambo-Ngcuka via videoconference.

Mr. ESCALANTE HASBÚN said this week has been a moment for Council members to truly have discussions at all levels on where the United Nations development system is headed. Before the Council reformed its working methods, the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review was too technical for anyone to understand, but meetings now are more concrete and anchored to realities on the ground. This session will be an opportunity to discuss the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and the system-wide strategic framework in the context of reforming the United Nations development system.

Mr. STEINER, speaking first as Vice-Chair of the Sustainable Development Group, said that at this stage, fulfilling the mandate set out in the Review is challenging, given that key reform elements are still being articulated. He added that much of what is contained in the system-wide strategic document is already being delivered by on-going reforms. Speaking as UNDP Administrator, he said that during 2016 and 2017, the agency sought to be “reform-ready and future-focused” ahead of the transition to the resident coordinator system. If Member States are looking for immediate impacts, however, then they must remember that country teams are only now just getting new dispensations on how they are to work. He added that UNDP is refocusing on and reconfiguring how it engages in terms of the Sustainable Development Cooperative Framework, bearing in mind the integrative approach that the Sustainable Development Goals demand. It is also shifting emphasis towards greater analysis and data contribution. Overall, he said, UNDP is fully committed to the objective of reforms in very practical terms.

Ms. FORE said that for UNICEF, reform is a work in progress, but the agency is working flexibly and creatively and focusing on results. Emphasizing that partnerships are very much at the heart of United Nations reform, she said the development system needs to be more open and responsive to challenges and solutions. The world is moving ahead at a rapid pace and the Organization must keep up with it, she said. She added that UNICEF has a long and successful track record in realizing efficiencies, especially in the area of procurement, saving millions of dollars for Governments and donors. The idea of common back office functions makes sense, but not across the board, and there must be clear business cases for each and every context.

Ms. MLAMBO-NGCUKA, describing UN-Women as a small entity with a big mandate and big ambitions, said it sees reform as an opportunity to partner better with other parts of the United Nations development system. She emphasized, however, that the entire development system is in a situation in which actors are grappling with reforms when they are at the same time expected to deliver on their mandates and achieve results. “We are building the train as we are driving it and riding it,” she said. For UN-Women, she added, working coherently with the rest of the development system is very important and very significant. Partnerships are at the core of its strategic plan, aimed not only at fulfilling its own mandate, but also at helping others to achieve theirs in ways that help women and girls. She went on to say that reforms are an opportunity to address gender gaps within the United Nations development system.

Ms. LONDÉN said collaborative relationships between UNFPA and resident coordinators are well-established. Citing examples, she pointed to UNFPA offices assisting resident coordinators with joint planning and implementation processes. Resident coordinators are also regularly invited to high-level UNFPA meetings on future programme directions. She said the agency’s objective is to capitalize on the repositioning of the development system, with resident coordinators being seen as amplifiers and enablers of its work on the ground. She went on to describe the ways in which UNFPA is changing its internal processes, with global webinars preparing colleagues for new ways of working and a “resources tool kit” being finalized. The agency is also piloting a one-stop-shop for population data that will be open to the entire United Nations system.

When the floor opened, delegates posed questions to the panellists and addressed concerns on the document draft and the issue of gender mainstreaming.

The representative of Brazil said the system-wide document should be generic given the different mandates and realities in countries. It should also eliminate overlaps and maximize efficiency. He said he hoped for a more robust version in future.

The representative of Canada asked what efforts are being taken going forward specifically in regards to Mr. Steiner’s comment that work must be done at the country level. She further asked to hear about thinking and planning under the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) and country programmes. She queried how country programmes are aiming to achieve their targets under the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review, and for thoughts on integrator function.

The representative of Denmark asked for expansion on the review mandate and how global and regional assets can be better harnessed.

The representative of Finland , aligning herself with the statement by the European Union on Wednesday, said she would have welcomed representatives of specialized agencies on the podium as well. She had expected a more concrete document addressing gaps and overlaps, underlining that a human rights approach should be its bedrock but seems to be missing from the current draft. Mainstreaming gender equality in a concrete manner remains inadequate.

The representative of Cuba noted the strategic document was one “we had asked for two years ago” and asked for a less descriptive one, more focused on concrete action on voids that require development. She questioned the categorization of countries, asking for something more inclusive. The regional approach needs bolstering, and specific needs of Governments must be better met.

The representative of Norway expressed concern that review monitoring framework indicates there remains a long way to go on gender mainstreaming. She asked if the gender scorecard will be part of common country assessment, to provide proper knowledge on gender issues.

The representative of Sweden asked how the panellists’ respective entities are engaging in joint programmes to ensure joint results. She also underlined the need for United Nations entities to adopt a human rights-based approach to programming.

The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said it is committed to making reform a success, viewing it as an opportunity to reduce fragmentation while improving the impact of its programmes at the country-level in achieving Goal 3 on good health and well-being. She added that WHO views the Development Assistance Framework as the “docking station” of all the Goals.

The representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said his organization has been considering for several months how to best engage with the United Nations development system. WMO has a small field presence, with offices in 5 to 7 countries, but it engages in technical projects which support countries in terms of climate services. Currently, WMO is looking into the best ways it can work with resident coordinators and country teams in places where it has no presence.

Responding, Mr. STEINER addressed the representative of Brazil’s remarks on accountability and reform, a means to an end in supporting national development. He said reform can become a paralysis, with many small entities and programmes in a system-wide reform effort. Addressing the representative of Finland, he said there is iteration after iteration in the document to deal with many realities, not least funding, but challenged the notion of fungible regional assets. Personnel cannot just be shifted from Kinshasa to Nairobi. He called for countries to embrace those realities. Responding to Canada’s representative, he said investing in new capacities like accelerator labs and better data and better analysis helps countries and country teams improve focus.

He noted the remarkable capacity of staff despite challenges they face, including funding, and the integral role of South-South cooperation under the UNDP. The Programme will, in the coming days, launch a “People for 2030” strategy aimed at making its workforce more compatible with the Goals. He also stated that the United Nations development system “is not as dysfunctional as we sometimes see it” and invited Member States to embrace a more sophisticated approach to the question of comparative advantage between agencies.

Ms. LONDÉN addressed the independence of reforms, saying there is a push-and-pull among reform streams. In the regional review of assets, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Rather, there is an interdependency of reform streams at the country, regional and global levels. She stressed that in future, skill sets will be required that not every country will possess, and reform must address that.

Ms. MLAMBO-NGCUKA wondered if agencies are best allocating their resources to achieve gender equality. “It’s too early to say we are acing it,” she said, but noted progress in implementing gender mainstreaming. Under country teams, speaking with national ministers for sanitation, water and hygiene is one specific intervention for women and girls. She emphasized the importance of rights, and called for more to be said, as sexual and reproductive rights are under attack. She stressed that 25 years after the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, “We could not be in a worse position”.

Also speaking were representatives of South Africa, Mexico, United Republic of Tanzania, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom and Switzerland.

