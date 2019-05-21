Realizing the Sustainable Development Goals depends on having effective structures, tools and guidance, Member States told the Economic and Social Council today at the opening of its three-day segment on operational activities for development.

Under the theme “repositioning the United Nations development system to best support the 2030 Agenda: acting on our common vision”, delegates took stock of achievements and challenges involving widespread reform efforts. They also considered the Secretary-General’s related progress report.

In his opening remarks, Secretary-General António Guterres said the report indicates that the Organization is well advanced on its transformative journey in a new era for its development system. Highlighting elements of a range of achievements — from cost-saving measures to establishing a new generation of United Nations country teams — he said that the coming weeks will see the finalization of a system-wide strategic document that responds to Member States needs and expectations.

“It is only through collective action that we can tackle increasingly complex global crises, threats that know no borders, the race against climate change, financial uncertainty and pervasive inequalities,” he said, stressing that the objectives are clear: to ensure that the United Nations development system is well-positioned to help Member States to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to be more responsible and accountable to national priorities.

Pointing to a shared sense of urgency, he said the world is not moving fast enough to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and to leave no one behind and is losing the race against climate change. The existing financing gap needs to be filled. As such, no one country or institution can tackle these challenges alone.

“We must work together,” he said. “For our part, we need a more cohesive, integrated and accountable United Nations development system to help countries accelerate action and achieve the transformative change our world requires. Let us renew our commitment to action and take bold decisions on the remaining mandates of this transformative journey. We are crossing a major hurdle in our transformative journey. Let us complete this journey together.”

Council President Inga Rhonda King (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) pointed out that this year’s operational activities segment marks the first since Member States, through resolution 72/305 on strengthening the Economic and Social Council, gave it a mandate to serve as a platform to ensure accountability for system-wide performance and results in relation to the 2030 Agenda and to provide guidance to, and overall coordination of, the United Nations development system.

For the first time, she continued, the segment will formally review and deliberate on the implementation of mandates set out in the resolution on repositioning the development system. It is also the penultimate opportunity for the Council to consider the implementation of the current quadrennial comprehensive policy review of United Nations operational activities for development and the mandates contained in resolution 71/243.

Kira Christianne Danganan Azucena (Philippines), Council Vice-President for the Operational Activities for Development Segment, outlined the programme, which will feature an annual dialogue with the Executive Heads of the development system to hear how they are responding to ongoing reforms. It is designed to ensure a real conversation between the development system and Member States. Discussion topics will include: system-wide implementation of the quadrennial comprehensive policy review resolution, options for longer-term profiling and restructuring of the Organization’s regional assets, the Development Coordination Office and the funding compact.

With this in mind, following the opening segment, delegates queried the Secretary-General on national and regional concerns. Responding, Mr. Guterres acknowledged that people are not used to effective coordination, transparency and accountability, and that there has been resistance to that. Recalling that he was previously the head of a United Nations agency himself, he said change requires time and Member States must understand how difficult cultural change can be.

The Secretary-General underscored the value of a well-coordinated country team that can support, within the United Nations context, a national development plan framed by the Goals and generating a true sense of national ownership. Turning to questions about the regional dimension, he said efforts are under way to increase the effectiveness of the regional commissions. Going forward, he cautioned that it will not be easy to take a fresh look at structures, but the Secretariat is determined to do so.

The Council also held three interactive dialogues on: “Strengthening the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review of operational activities for development of the United Nations system”; “Discussion of the Report on the UN Development Coordination Office’s operations, administration and finance”; and “What has changed on the ground in the early days of reform?”

The Council will meet again at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, 22 May, to continue its work.

Opening Remarks

INGA RHONDA KING (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), President of the Economic and Social Council, said this year's operational activities segment is very significant, as it is the first since Member States, through resolution 72/305 on the strengthening of the Council, gave it a mandate to serve as a platform to ensure accountability for system-wide performance and results in relation to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to provide guidance to, and overall coordination of, the United Nations development system. For the first time, the segment will formally review and deliberate on the implementation of mandates set out in the resolution on repositioning the development system. It is also the penultimate opportunity for the Council to consider the implementation of the current quadrennial comprehensive policy review of United Nations operational activities for development and the mandates contained in resolution 71/243.

KIRA CHRISTIANNE DANGANAN AZUCENA ( Philippines ), Council Vice-President for the Operational Activities for Development Segment, elaborated on the President’s comments, saying this week will be the first opportunity for Member States to weigh in on the work done so far in repositioning the United Nations development system to better support implementation of the 2030 Agenda. The programme for these three days — with dedicated a session for each of the mandates set out in resolutions 71/243 and 72/79 — has been designed to ensure a real conversation between the development system and Member States, she said. Those mandates include: system-wide implementation of the quadrennial comprehensive policy review resolution, options for longer-term profiling and restructuring of the Organization’s regional assets, the Development Coordination Office and the funding compact. She added that the segment will also feature an annual dialogue with the Executive Heads of the development system to hear how they are responding to ongoing reforms.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said his report indicates that the Organization is well advanced on its transformative journey in a new era for its development system. Highlighting elements of a range of achievements — from cost-saving measures to establishing a new generation of United Nations country teams — he said that the coming weeks will see the finalization of a system-wide strategic document that responds to Member States’ needs and expectations.

Determined to forge ahead with full confidence in the ability to keep moving forward in this complex, fast-moving and far-reaching process, the Secretary-General said the objectives are clear: to ensure that the United Nations development system is well-positioned to help Member States to implement the 2030 Agenda and to be more responsible and accountable to national priorities. Pointing to a shared sense of urgency, he said the world is not moving fast enough to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and to leave no one behind and is losing the race against climate change. The existing financing gap needs to be filled. As such, no one country or institution can tackle these challenges alone.

“We must work together,” he said. “For our part, we need a more cohesive, integrated and accountable United Nations development system to help countries accelerate action and achieve the transformative change our world requires.” Pointing to the current strong political will to rise to this historic opportunity, he said Member States have agreed on a remarkable blueprint for sustainable development and a bold and clear General Assembly resolution to usher in the most ambitious reform process in the history of the United Nations.

While Member States have already contributed to the Special Purpose Trust Fund in support of the resident coordinator system, he said a funding gap remains to sustain it beyond 2019. The 1 per cent levy is starting to materialize and should help to bridge this gap, he said, encouraging every Member State to contribute. “We must sustain the momentum,” he said, outlining four steps Member States can take: improving multi-country offices, endorsing in the Council the funding compact, revamping regional assets and providing feedback in finalizing the system-wide strategic document. The document is the first of its kind and “we need to get it right”, he said, noting that the changes proposed to the Organization’s regional architecture, multi-country offices and funding base are critical to maximize the impact of reforms.

“It is only through collective action that we can tackle increasingly complex global crises, threats that know no borders, the race against climate change, financial uncertainty and pervasive inequalities,” he said. “Let us renew our commitment to action and take bold decisions on the remaining mandates of this transformative journey. We are crossing a major hurdle in our transformative journey. Let us complete this journey together.”

FATOUMATA KABA ( Guinea ) said that the Organization is at a crucial phase, with specific proposals on the table and recommendations from the Secretary-General aimed at supporting the 2030 Agenda. Member States must bring all necessary support to the endeavour in the context of courageous reforms aimed at repositioning the Organization in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Calling for pragmatism and realistic objectives, she said there has been real progress, starting with the bolstering of the resident coordinator system and the funding compact. While change is inevitable, there must be leaders at Headquarters and elsewhere who can galvanize partners around objectives and promote national ownership of development goals. The Secretary-General and his Deputy are playing their roles and there is no doubt that with the support of Member States, they will see success. The challenges facing humanity can only be addressed in the context of the United Nations, she said, and that is why the Secretary-General is calling for cultural change within the Organization.

Exchange of Views

The representative of Japan , expressing strong support for the Secretary-General’s reforms, said that while the resident coordinator system is still new, there are reports from his country’s embassies that there are difficulties in establishing reporting systems. Stressing the importance of efficiency gains, he said investment is needed at the early stages of reform, but they must produce savings in the medium and longer term. He asked for information about the financing of a multi-country office for small island developing States in the North Pacific. Finally, he said Japan looks forward to the further expansion of partnerships with relevant institutions such as the World Bank and the African Union.

The representative of the United Kingdom asked how best to ensure coherence at Headquarters to enable the effective delivery of peacekeeping and development worldwide.

The representative of the United States said tangible results in accountability are needed, with efforts that resist using a one-size-fits-all policy and a silo approach. Cost savings are also essential, he said, asking what the Secretariat can do to further advance efficiency in this regard.

The representative of Mexico , noting that the 2030 Agenda goals are often aligned with national development plans, said local coordination must be more effective and transparent in order to reach those common objectives. Regional dimensions must also be considered in Latin America and the Caribbean, he said, adding that partners at a recent Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) meeting drafted a plan for migration.

The representative of the Russian Federation , noting that the report is balanced more towards reform rather than providing information on implementing the quadrennial comprehensive policy review, said his delegation would appreciate seeing an analysis of how country-level efforts have been strengthened. He also suggested a regular review of needs.

The representative of Denmark , recognizing that a shift is needed along the path to achieve the 2030 Agenda goals on deadline, said the United Nations must implement relevant changes and Member States must establish the required structures and tools to deliver better results. In this vein, he wondered how the Joint Steering Committee and relevant units will approach this work. At the same time, reform of the United Nations development system must make sure to not neglect such cross-cutting issues as human rights, gender equality and the rule of law.

The representative of Kazakhstan , stressing the need to shift to a more regional approach, asked whether there are any established practices or mechanisms in place to ensure that resident coordinators work on a more regional basis.

The representative of Norway asked the Secretary-General whether he thinks a strategic framework like the one applied in Lebanon is the way to go in terms of a whole-of-system approach. She also wondered about delegation of authority as a tool for collaboration between the peace and security and the development pillars.

The representative of China expressed the hope that the opinions of Member States will be heeded and that programme countries get help in developing their own development path.

The representative of Ireland , emphasizing that it is time to “stop talking about orchestrating and start talking about the music”, also underscored the need for a regional approach. She added that human rights and gender equality must remain the bedrock of development efforts.

The representative of Morocco said adequate financing is essential and must act as a real tool to enhance the United Nations development system. She wondered how best to overcome difficulties on the ground through the resident coordinator system.

The representative of Brazil said some mandates are still pending or require additional discussions with Member States, including transmitting information on the new development framework. On the new resident coordinator system, the redesign of the management and accountability framework must be finalized. From a strategic perspective, he recalled the recent United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation and underlined the importance of such actions.

The representative of Cuba said flexible and inclusive approaches must be adopted and national priorities respected, as there are no one-size-fits-all models. National ownership is essential, especially with regard to the resident coordinator and the country team. Turning to regional reform, she underlined the importance of strengthening the economic commissions and anticipated receiving more details on this.

The representative of Switzerland said the collective challenge is to show that the United Nations is using its unique position and, as such, should focus on its comparative advantage. The United Nations does not have to do the job alone, she said.

The representative of El Salvador anticipated receiving clear programmes and a timeline guiding the way forward along the path of the achieving the 2030 Agenda, including the redefinition of country teams. He wondered what actions the Secretary-General is taking to better interact with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other similar international agencies.

Responding to the questions and comments, Mr. GUTERRES acknowledged that people are not used to effective coordination, transparency and accountability, and that there has been resistance to that. He found good cooperation at the top, and a surprising level of commitment on the ground, but “a lot of resistance” in the middle levels that must be overcome, “and we are doing it, systematically, case by case”. Recalling that he was previously the head of a United Nations agency himself, he said change requires time and Member States must understand how difficult cultural change can be. On cost efficiencies, he said he sees potential in common premises and common back offices. He underscored the value of a well-coordinated country team that can support, within the United Nations context, a national development plan framed by the Goals and generating a true sense of national ownership. Turning to questions about the regional dimension, he said efforts are under way to increase the effectiveness of the regional commissions. Going forward, he cautioned that it will not be easy to take a fresh look at structures, but the Secretariat is determined to do so.

Strengthening the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review

LIU ZHENMIN, Under-Secretary-General, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, supplemented the Secretary-General’s address with an update on aspects of the quadrennial comprehensive policy review of the operational activities for development of the United Nations system. Focusing first on the dimension of integration, he said the Organization’s development system faces challenges in helping countries form integrated policies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Since 2016, the number of countries requesting United Nations support in developing integrated policies increased, with requests for support on specific Goals quadrupling. Country teams were still able to provide support to 97 per cent of those countries that asked for it. However, only 13 per cent of resident coordinators reported that country teams delivered advice that could be described as integrated. He said the repositioning of the development system should facilitate the provision of integrated policy advice and whole-of-system approaches. The new Management and Accountability Framework will help encourage joint work collective results, while the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework should spur a whole-of-system approach. He went on to report solid progress in cooperation between development and humanitarian actors, with internal policies being strengthened to deliver integrated humanitarian, development and peacebuilding action.

Turning to the funding situation, he said the picture is mixed. Contributions reached $33.6 billion in 2018, up nearly 13 per cent from the previous year, continuing a long-term trend. In real terms, growth in overall funding of the United Nations development system has more than doubled. But with regard to the quality of funding, the share of core funding has dropped below 21 per cent — its lowest point ever. That is due in part to humanitarian activities making up a growing proportion of overall operational activities and rapid growth in funding channelled through other multilateral organizations, global funds and the private sector, almost all of which was non-core. Meanwhile, there has been an increase in contributions to thematic and inter-agency pools funds from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $2.5 billion in 2018. Without adequate, predictable and high-quality funding, the development system cannot fully do its part, he said. In that context, the funding compact — consisting of 20 commitments on the part of Member States and the development system — is an important tool that will help monitor the need to change the way the system operates and how Member States fund it. Looking ahead, he said the next quadrennial comprehensive policy review, to be negotiated by the General Assembly in 2020, must be anchored by an in-depth set of evidence, data and information as well as a thorough analysis of where the development stands in the implementation of the preceding 2016 review.

Interactive Dialogue I

The Council then held an interactive dialogue on the theme “Discussion of the Report on the United Nations Development Coordination Office’s operations, administration and finance”. Moderated by Mona Juul (Norway), Vice-President of the Council, it featured a presentation by Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, Director, Sustainable Development Unit, Executive Office of the Secretary-General.

Ms. GYLES-McDONNOUGH, presenting the first annual report of the United Nations Development Coordination Office on its operations, administration and finance (document E/2019/62), said that since the Office began operation on 1 January 2019, there has been significant progress in rolling out the new resident coordinator system. The transition was successful, with no break in operations, and the system now is in full flight. But it remains a process that will continue for the rest of this year, she noted. Recruitment and training programmes are being revamped, with gender parity and geographical balance being key priorities. By year’s end, two thirds of staff in resident coordinator offices will be national hires and the remainder international hires. One third of positions in the Development Coordination Office are in regional offices, bolstering the capacity to work on regional, subregional and cross-border challenges. Meanwhile, no effort is being spared to ensure adequate and sustainable funding, she said, pointing to the Special Purpose Trust Fund, which is expected, through its 1 per cent levy applied to contributions for development-related activities, to reach $80 million per year. Emphasizing that this year’s report of the Development Coordination Office provides an overview of the first five months of its operations, she said the next report should feature an insight into joint efforts to reposition the development system.

Ms. JUUL ( Norway ) said the report confirmed the smooth transfer of responsibility for the resident coordinator system from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to the Development Coordination Office. With reform being a complex and challenging task, there will obviously be inherent systemic tensions that must be addressed, she said, stressing the need to allow for adjustments based on lessons learned. She went on to ask about ensuring neutrality in the recruitment of resident coordinators and safeguards against resident coordinators assuming an operational role.

The representative of France raised a question about internal and external recruitment of resident coordinators, and whether the establishment of the Development Coordination Office amounts to more bureaucracy.

The representative of Cuba asked for more information about the flow of communications between resident coordinators and the Development Coordination Office and, in turn, the Secretary-General. She also asked for more details about collaboration with the regional economic commissions, as well as the role of national Governments in the selection of resident coordinators.

The representative of Canada said her Government is getting positive reports from the field about the implementation of the resident coordinator system. She added that it would be beneficial for Member States and individual development agencies on the ground to get more direction from the Development Coordination Office, particularly on trends and country-level issues.

The representative of Switzerland said resident coordinators should be recruited based on competencies only and that Member States must refrain from interfering. Expressing support for gender parity, she said the gains made so far in that regard must be ensured going forward.

The representative of China said a greater number of resident coordinators should come from developing countries, as they would know best the needs of developing States. He added that the deployment of human rights advisers should be approved by the country in question.

Responding, Ms. GYLES-McDONNOUGH noted that several questions and comments dealt with the recruitment and role of resident coordinators. She emphasized that resident coordinators will not assume operational roles, as that itself is a full-time job and coordination is an all-consuming task. So far, she added, there is no trend indicating that resident coordinators are leaning towards operational duties. On the recruitment process, she said the focus remains on expertise and impartiality. The pool of candidates should be fed internally, together with some external candidates. Member States can rest assured that the recruitment and selection process is preceded by a detailed review of each country’s priorities and needs. Acknowledging the support provided by UNDP during the transition phase, she said it was “a very heavy lift”, but one that was so smooth, many staff members in the field did not recognize that a switch had been made.

Also speaking were the representative of Germany and the observer of the State of Palestine (on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China).

Interactive Dialogue I I

The Council then held an interactive dialogue with resident coordinators from every region on the theme “What has changed on the ground in the early days of reform?”, addressing country-level changes since reform efforts began on 1 January. Moderated by Council Vice-President Valentin Rybakov (Belarus), it featured the following resident coordinators: Mbaranga Gasarabwe, Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Mali; Philippe Lazzarini, Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Lebanon; Deirdre Boyd, in Thailand; Alice Shackelford, in Costa Rica; and Sezin Sinanoglu, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ms. GASARABWE said the United Nations has been accompanying Mali in its conflict recovery and sustaining peace efforts since 2012. Highlighting developments, she said efforts included delinking the functions of the resident coordinator and the UNDP resident representative, drafting a new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2020-2024 in line with national development strategic priorities and moving multiple agencies to one location, the United Nations House. However, the difficult humanitarian and development nexus with the peace and security dimensions remains a challenge. This is mainly due to the security situation and related presence of various foreign armed forces, relatively weak Government coordinating mechanisms of all stakeholders and the reluctance of some humanitarian and financial partners to integrate peace aspects into the nexus. Going forward, the country team is, among other things, working on harmonizing planning instruments and systems, realigning collective support for implementing the 2030 Agenda, and strengthening joint planning.

Mr. LAZZARINI, noting that Lebanon has opened its doors to Syrian refugees, said the country is confronted with multiple challenges exacerbated by the Syrian war, including a fragile economy, high unemployment and rising intercommunal tensions. Highlighting several reform efforts, he said initiatives have considered the peace, security and humanitarian nexus in the context of the 2030 Agenda, conducted joint data collection and assessments and worked with partners such as the World Bank in sectors covering health and education. Noting that Lebanon has not had a national development plan since the 1970s, he said the Government is now drafting one, which will act as a guide going forward. Partnerships are now being forged with more strategic engagement from the resident coordinator, including meetings with the President, Prime Ministers and ministries to discuss aspects of United Nations support. Going forward, one location for all agencies is being sought. While the United Nations in Lebanon remains committed to the reform process, for achievements to be made the silo must be broken, he said, emphasizing that donor discussions should start with the country team and resident coordinator. Meanwhile, efforts must aim at incentivizing collective funding efforts, as existing models are currently fragmented.

Ms. BOYD, noting that 33 entities operate in Thailand, addressed changes in relations with the Government, broader partnerships and in the interface between country and regional levels, including a shift in mindset and the dynamics of the country team. Staffing is more structured, United Nations agencies have become full members of the country team and a new Sustainable Development Goals funding window has brought the team together, creating an impetus to encourage more joint programming. New internal guidelines are being developed, which will help the team draft a road map and gain greater clarity on individual and joint responsibilities. A strengthened country team allows for improved reporting and accountability to the host Government, she said, noting that the team now produces an annual report in the spirit of transparency, as well as conducts an interactive annual review with Government counterparts, helping in both reporting and planning for the year ahead. Yet, financial transparency needs more attention, as much of the team represents regional offices that often struggle to disaggregate their funding. The country team also must do better on data, both sharing and improving it, particularly with regard to milestones along the 2030 Agenda path. Yet, the team has broadened partnerships and, for the first time, established a more structured relationship with the local network of the Global Compact. More broadly, she said that since January, resident coordinators are much better informed, making them better able to lead their teams and serve host Governments.

Ms. SHACKELFORD, noting that Costa Rica faces a range of challenges, from economic constraints to migration, said reform exercises have already seen a paradigm shift among agencies. Change is not only possible, but it is happening, she said, emphasizing that the strengthened resident coordinator system is working, with country team members collaborating on data sharing and analysis to monitor and coordinate achievements on the Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, ECLAC and the Government are on board, with mechanisms developed to improve working relations with ministries. However, the budget is simply not there to support the realization of the 2030 Agenda, she said, highlighting the need to find innovative solutions to support countries in their efforts to break the cycle of poverty. Citing areas that are not working, she said development partners at the country level do not seem to be fully committed and more incentives for change by agency staff are needed. Further, clarification is key to avoid misunderstandings, she said, adding that the UNDP Sustainable Development Goals platform function is creating confusion. In addition, more joint funds are needed to stimulate coordination and eliminate “turf wars” or divisions, she said, also calling on Member States to invite resident coordinators to relevant meetings.

Ms. SINANOGLU, citing challenges such as the lack of a national development plan in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the reform effort has already seen improvements. The Government has drafted a voluntary national framework as well as a Sustainable Development Goals development plan. In addition, reform efforts were key in the development of a subregional action plan for reconciliation, trust building and social cohesion in the Western Balkans and in the launch of several related projects. The action plan came out of an interagency taskforce that brought political, peace, human rights and development actors together, with resident coordinators being part of the process from the outset. Citing other achievements, she said that even though moving all team members into the United Nations House occurred before the reforms began in 2019, the move has resulted in 20 per cent cost savings and improved communications and made security management easier. Yet, challenges remain, including a need to improve capacity for cutting edge analysis, she said, pointing to the Sustainable Development Goals Fund application as an example.

When the floor opened, delegates raised questions and concerns.

An observer for the State of Palestine , speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, raised several concerns, saying that resident coordinators must ensure effective and timely reporting and monitoring of the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF). He also requested that States be provided with as much information as possible and that host Governments be given all the information they need. In addition, he sought clarification on the legal status of the resident coordinators.

The representative of Lebanon , noting the various tasks that the United Nations has carried out simultaneously in his country in recent decades, expressed concern that the Development Coordination Office might undermine the role of regional commissions, the leadership role of which is mandated in resolution 98/46.

The representative of Kazakhstan asked whether the 129 resident coordinators coordinate their work with colleagues in their regions and whether they report directly to the Secretary-General or to some other entity.

The representative of Canada said interactive dialogues with resident coordinators should be an annual feature of the Council’s work. He asked whether the right mix of funds exist to support the resident coordinator system and to drive reforms.

The representative of Thailand , affirming that independent and more empowered resident coordinators are the way forward, asked the coordinators to discuss the challenges and difficulties they currently face or which they anticipate.

The representative of the Russian Federation said he was happy to hear today from “real living people”, emphasizing that the priorities of resident coordinators, country teams and the entire development system must be the priorities of host countries. When the Council meets with heads of United Nations agencies later this week, delegates should hear specific examples to help them understand how coordination can dovetail with respect for the mandates of individual agencies.

The representative of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said thought should be given to establishing more dynamic links between national Governments and resident coordinators.

Ms. SHACKELFORD discussed some of the challenges that resident coordinators face, including financing and, sometimes, a lack of internal coordination within Governments. Citing some examples of excellent partnership in Costa Rica, she added that joint programmes and pooled funds can be ideal solutions to financing challenges, but that in reality is not always possible.

Also speaking on financing, Ms. BOYD appealed for less earmarked and more predictable funding, making it possible for partners to work better together when opportunities arise. Emphasizing that the role of the resident coordinator is to facilitate cooperation, she stressed the need for information. Not knowing who is discussing a new programme with the Government makes her job more difficult. On communications, she stressed the need to get out of capitals and talk to local authorities to raise their involvement in the 2030 Agenda.

Mr. LAZZARINI said that to address the issue of competition between agencies, “we must address the way we engage amongst each other”. He added that reform per se does not only mean behavioural change within the United Nations, but also change in the way the Organization relates to its partners. Competition is fuelled by the absence of dialogue, he added. He went on to say that behind the notion of a development-humanitarian nexus is the need to address protracted situations through multiyear commitments.

Ms. GASARABWE said that resident coordinators are not only managers, but also facilitators. With each agency having its own mandate, they have to know how to bring them together to achieve a common goal. Sometimes, she added, when humanitarian needs increase, they must find ways to engage with Governments. While some agencies may not have a permanent presence in a given country, they are still part of the United Nations family and they must be engaged with.

Ms. SINANOGLU said she had a lot of reservations when the resident coordinator system was introduced, but then she began to see results. Different agencies, for instance, have started to invite resident coordinators to retreats and programme meetings, while non-resident agencies are demonstrating more enthusiasm. On a personal level, she said she now has more time to focus on key issues, whereas before she was preoccupied with management, procurement and human resources. She can look at the bigger picture and not get lost in the woods, she said.

