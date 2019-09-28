Following are UN Deputy Secretary‑General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the Global Citizen Festival, in New York today:

Good evening, New York! In 2015, I stood on this stage and we delivered the message of the global Goals for sustainable development to the world.

This week, four years later, at the United Nations, we took stock of the Sustainable Development Goals. We all agreed the Goals are the best fix for our many global challenges such as climate change, poverty and gender inequality to achieve a just world.

We also agreed more needs to be done to get back on track and make the Goals real in people’s lives. So, we are making a call for a decade of action to deliver on these Goals. That call goes to you — to each and every global citizen, individually and collectively.

We are calling on you, world leaders and our partners in business and civil society to saddle up for the ride of our lives to deliver the global Goals by 2030. Are you with us? Are you with us? For people, for planet, for peace — let’s step up the pace and get it done!