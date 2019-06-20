Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, on the International Day of Yoga, in New York today:

I am honoured to speak at this annual international celebration of yoga, especially in the presence of masters of the craft. Yoga’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Today, millions of people around the world practise it.

It requires no stretch of the imagination to understand why. Yoga is known for its numerous benefits, from reducing stress to promoting physical and mental well-being and productivity, but it is also much more than that. The essence of yoga is balance, not only within us but also in our relationship with humanity.

As such, yoga can promote solidarity, social integration, tolerance, justice and peace. It teaches us a holistic vision of the world, encouraging us to live in harmony with ourselves, society and nature. This is of obvious relevance for our efforts to combat the intolerance that is so prevalent across today’s global landscape. And it has a valuable contribution to make in addressing climate change, the defining issue of our time, by inspiring us to shift away from unsustainable practices towards inclusive, green growth, conscious consumption and more sustainable lifestyles.

In short, it is about the tensions between the needs and wants. While change can start within ourselves, observances such as the International Day of Yoga have the potential to lift yoga from an individual well-being practice to joint, global action. By practicing yoga, we can promote values that inspire a peaceful, environmental stewardship for the betterment of society and the Earth. Thank you.