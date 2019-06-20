Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, at the Emerging Security Sector Leaders’ Seminar hosted by the African Centre for Strategic Studies in New York today:

I am pleased to join you today in this important seminar for emerging security sector professionals and leaders. As you well know, regional security threats in Africa have changed significantly over the last two-plus decades, necessitating growing attention to their changing dynamics, including new forms, actors and implications for broader development agendas. The global interconnectedness and cross-boundary nature of the challenges we face today demand our collective response, in an integrated and holistic manner.

Today’s conflicts are unconventional, involve a wide range of non-State actors and affect huge civilian populations — especially women, children and the elderly. They also result in massive displacement, contribute to hunger and forced migration, especially of African youth, and undermine our aspirations for inclusive sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Progress in ending violence, promoting the rule of law, strengthening institutions and increasing access to justice has been uneven across the regions. Millions continue to be deprived of security, rights and opportunities, and we remain far from realizing our central aspiration of “leaving no one behind”.

In this context, the role of security sector professionals and leaders, as key partners in our efforts to find political solutions to these challenges, is critical. On this note, I must commend the Africa Center for Strategic Studies for convening the Seminar, which places a spotlight on this core constituent group. Only by focusing on human security can we achieve the “people-centred” vision of the “Africa We Want” and “leave no one behind”.

The Secretary-General has made prevention one of his highest priorities, including in the context of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He has outlined a broad vision for prevention, focusing on the need to mitigate not just conflicts, but also wider stresses and shocks that can lead to crisis and violent conflict and cause human suffering.

Chapter VI of the United Nations Charter sets out a broad range of tools for parties to use to prevent and resolve conflict: “Negotiation, enquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangements, or other peaceful means of their own choice.” The Secretary-General has urged conflict parties to make full use of these tools.

It is essential to develop a shared vision between host Government and national and international partners, jointly identifying the key needs and objectives to consolidate peace gains and prevent a relapse into conflict.

Indeed, while the United Nations system in its different configurations can contribute to national efforts to build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions, it is ultimately national authorities that hold the key to success in ensuring long-term stability and the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for the African continent.

In adopting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Member States committed to promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development. Through the 2030 Agenda — in particular, Goal 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — the United Nations has been supporting efforts to strengthen security and justice institutions at national, subregional and regional levels.

Sustainable Development Goal 16 calls for the provision of access to justice for all and for building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels. SDG 16 is a critical enabler for the entire 2030 Agenda. Another key element covered by SDG 16 refers to illicit financial flows. Beyond reducing much-needed resources for sustainable development, illicit financial flows undermine governance, foster corruption and facilitate transnational organized crime.

The security sector has a dual role to play with regards to the implementation of SDG 16: On the one hand, as public servants, you contribute to the consolidation of efficient, accountable and transparent institutions. On the other, you are critical actors in reducing all forms of violence, including those towards children and women.

I want to call upon your leadership to continue providing support in making SDG 16, and all the other Goals, a reality in the region. The United Nations strongly supports the Africa peace and security architecture and the Africa governance architecture, including in implementing the African Union Policy Framework on Security Sector Reform in peacekeeping, peace support and post-conflict reconstruction contexts.

The two joint United Nations-African Union frameworks for peace and security and implementation of the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 of the African Union, as well as the recent joint United Nations-African Union declaration on cooperation for African Union peace support operations and the United Nations Task Force on the African Union Initiative on Silencing the Guns [by 2020] are also important mechanisms for comprehensively addressing the myriad of Africa’s regional security challenges.

The United Nations Secretariat is working closely with the African Union High Representative on Silencing the Guns, Ramtane Lamamra, to fast-track the implementation of the initiative. However, the question as to whether we “silence the guns” will to some extent depend largely on this sector to give the right guidance considering all the nexus implications of conflict.

Our renewed focus on prevention and mediation aligns with Africa’s own agenda to prevent conflicts and address the root causes, consistent with both its Master Roadmap on Silencing the Guns and its Continental Structural Conflict Prevention Framework that are cornerstones of its Agenda 2063.

The United Nations has also deployed women peace advisers to support gender mainstreaming and the inclusion and representation of women, consistent with the various resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on women, peace and security. Similarly, the Organization has deployed civil and human rights advisers to support the protection of civilians in peacekeeping and peace support operations.

It is imperative that African security sector professionals and institutions align with these global and continental development agendas. Both agendas are integral to national development priorities and plans, which as you well know usually includes a pillar on national security.

The need to prioritize human or people-centred security is key for preventing and averting such acts as growing brutality and the excessive use of force by security personnel against populations. Related to this is the need to uphold human rights, including the rights of women, girls and young boys against sexual exploitation and abuse; uphold the rule of law; and comply with democratic oversight of the security sector.

Counter-terrorism military actions must also be accompanied with other soft approaches that aim to address the root causes, and in this respect, consultations and partnerships with civil society, including women and youth, will be useful. Related to this is the imperative to strengthen gender considerations and promote the full and active participation of women in the security sector.

Improved border control and management, and the regulation of private security companies, as called for by the African Union in its Policy Framework on Security Sector Reform, is also an area for enhanced action.

Continued capacity and institution building, including in developing capacities to mitigate cyber-insecurity and better utilize new technology and artificial intelligence in early warning and response actions is also important.

Lastly, national security strategies must increasingly recognize and address the links between security and development, which borders on the well-being and human security of populations.

In this regard, actions that appeal to the hearts and minds of the populations, including the implementation of civil defence and emergency preparedness measures, anti-corruption measures within security institutions and improved civil-military relations, should be promoted.

You can always count on the United Nations readiness and commitment, as a strategic partner and ally, to support your efforts at country, subregional and continental levels.

Thank you and I wish you all good deliberations.