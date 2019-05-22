Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, to session VI of the Economic and Social Council’s operational activities for development segment, in New York today:

Thank you for this opportunity to formally present the outcome of the multi‑country office review — a critical component of our efforts to reposition the UN development system, and a clear mandate of the 2016 quadrennial comprehensive policy review and General Assembly resolution 72/279.

As we know, multi-country offices have emerged over the years in an ad hoc manner. They were conceived as a solution to maintain physical presence in places where United Nations country teams would otherwise not be able to operate.

Despite its great potential, the multi-country office model has not been yielding optimal results. And today, the vast majority of countries covered by multi-country offices — 38 out of 41 — are small island developing States.

This is why addressing this reality and strengthening multi-country offices is both urgent and important, to deliver on our collective promise to leave no one behind. The Secretary-General has spared no effort, in the time we’ve had, to gather evidence and consult widely to identify ways to strengthen our multi‑country offices, drawing on the transformative potential of the new resident coordinator system.

Indeed, we have undertaken the most consultative, thorough and in-depth review ever on United Nations multi-country offices. All Governments covered by multi-country offices were consulted.

The multi-country office review team visited 15 countries and spoke with more than 500 individuals, including heads of State and Government, ministers and other Government officials; United Nations leaders and country teams; and development partners across all sectors. At the same time, we ensured regular consultations in New York with a steering committee of Member States to ensure that that the review would proceed in line with the expectations of countries concerned.

Throughout the exercise, we remained guided by the quadrennial comprehensive policy review and the General Assembly resolution on the United Nations development system repositioning. And most importantly, we kept our focus on the commitments of the 2030 Agenda and its commitment to leave no one behind, and the Samoa Pathway.

The reality is that this review is long overdue. Countries covered by multi-country offices have been calling for stronger support for decades.

In all interviews conducted, we heard a very clear call: The support provided by the United Nations development system through multi-country offices is not commensurate with the challenges and expectations countries face.

The 2030 Agenda requires that we step up our support everywhere. This is particularly true in our support to small island developing States and other countries covered by multi-country offices.

You have the Secretary-General’s recommendations in your hands now. He put forward a set of concrete, realistic proposals that could start moving the needle.

First, the Secretary-General has proposed measures to ensure that multi‑country offices provide more specific, tailored support to each country. This begins by ensuring specific United Nations country plans for each country covered, in line with national development plans and complementing United Nations regional strategies. We must capture the unique needs of each country and territory and be clear on the United Nations coordination capacity, programmatic response and commitments.

Second, we will take steps to strengthen United Nations leadership in multi‑country offices. The overall reform of the resident coordinator system is a step in this direction. Yet, in multi-country offices, we need resident coordinators with a specific profile, skill sets and training, to respond to the expectations of multiple countries.

The recruitment and induction of resident coordinators operating in multi‑country office settings will be crucial. Distinct accountabilities and roles will also be made clear in their job description — for example, to reflect their relationship with subregional organizations.

Third, the Secretary-General is proposing steps to increase resources allocated to multi-country offices to ensure the United Nations system can reach out and effectively cover all countries under their purview. This includes a proposal to leverage more funds to multi-country offices through existing mechanisms such as the Joint Fund for the 2030 Agenda.

For the first time ever, we will establish an office in the North Pacific, given the remoteness of the region. We will pinpoint possible additional presence and capacities in the Caribbean according to their specific needs.

We will consider further adjustments in other settings as we map needs by countries covered by multi-country offices and the United Nations response. Our focus will be on extrabudgetary resources, without impacting the United Nations regular budget.

Fourth, we will be working with entities of the United Nations development system to jointly rethink our organizational arrangements across multi-country office settings to maximize impact.

We will dedicate particular attention to identifying relevant policy capacity across the system and at the regional level that can be easily accessed and quickly deployed to countries covered by multi-country offices — as envisioned by the regional review. The new Development Coordination Office will act as a connector and facilitator.

The Department of Economic and Social Development and the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States also have an important role to play in support of the policy and advocacy support expected by small island developing States, and their role needs to be strengthened. The Secretary-General has instructed both entities to report back to him and to you, Member States, in this regard.

And fifth, the Secretary-General has asked the United Nations Chief Economist to engage with regional commissions and international financial institutions to find concrete ways to expand access by small island developing States and other multi‑country office countries to development finance and other means of implementation.

The 2030 Agenda is multidimensional and should guide development funding across the globe. We must overcome the “graduation trap”. Most countries covered by multi-country offices are middle-income; yet, they face high vulnerabilities and are at the forefront of our battle against climate change. We cannot afford to see countries reverse hard-won gains as humanity’s implements its boldest development agenda in history. We are eager to move forward in operationalizing these proposals and we hope we will count on your support.

Implementation will require a custom-made approach to each multi-country office setting. Each multi-country office must be shaped according to country development needs and their vulnerabilities, to allow resident coordinators and United Nations country teams to remain a reliable and effective partner to all countries.

On the basis of your feedback today and the days that will follow, we stand ready to launch an operationalization process in full consultation with the concerned Governments and entities of the United Nations development system. We estimate that this change process will take about 12 to 18 months; but a number of key measures could start to be implemented before the end of 2019.

Since taking office, the Secretary-General and I have both visited a number of countries covered by multi-country offices — the Secretary-General is just returning from a trip to the Pacific.

Our visits and personal engagement have provided us with first-hand understanding on the potential and shortcomings of the multi-country office set‑up.

We are absolutely convinced that this review is an opportunity that cannot be missed. It is founded on comprehensive, systematic and scrupulous analysis. The recommendations that have emerged are concrete and pragmatic; yet also potentially transformational.

We must act now if we want to ensure that the United Nations is able to truly support small island developing States in their path towards the 2030 Agenda, and their fight against climate change.

Together, we can take another decisive step and enhance the prospects of realization of the Samoa Pathway and 2030 Agenda for everyone, everywhere.

We remain guided by you on the way forward. We count on a constructive discussion today.