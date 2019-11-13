  1. Home
13 November 2019
2019 United Nations Pledging Conference for Development Activities, AM Meeting

Just Over $516 Million Pledged at Conference, as Member States Substantially Increase Financial Commitments to Development Activities

Some 16 countries pledged a total of $516 million at today’s 2019 United Nations Pledging Conference for Development Activities, representing a considerable increase over 2018 which saw $425.69 million promised.

Highlighting total contributions to the United Nations development system, Zina Mounla, the Chief of the Operational Activities Policy Branch in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said they amounted to $33.6 billion in 2017, an increase of 13 per cent over 2016.  The upturn continued a longer-term trend that has seen contributions increase by 77 per cent over the past 10 years.

Core contributions increased for the second consecutive year, she said, totalling $6.9 billion in 2017, an increase of 3 per cent over 2016.  At the same time, the share of core resources dropped to an all-time low of only 20.6 per cent of total funding due to the rise in non-core funding, which has doubled over the past decade.

The development system still relies heavily on a limited number of donors, with the biggest three — the United States, United Kingdom and Germany — accounting for half of all Government funding in 2017, she said.  As for inter-agency pooled funds, the top five donors — Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom — accounted for more than two thirds of all resources channelled through the modality.

The Conference elected by acclamation Vice-Presidents Suzana Češarek (Slovenia) from the East European Countries, Megayla Ulana Austin (Guyana) from the Latin American and Caribbean States and Moncef Baati (Tunisia) from the African States.

Several Member States then made their pledges.

In closing remarks, Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of the Public Partnerships Division of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), stressed the importance of core funding for unexpected emergencies and protracted humanitarian crises.  UNICEF has raised $6 billion in core resources, she said, with 69 Governments contributing 40 per cent, the private sector 48 per cent and other income 12 per cent.

Similarly, Janil Greenaway, Deputy Director of the Partnerships Group of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), underlined the need for core resources.  She noted they came to only 12 per cent in 2018 in UNDP, well below the target of 30 per cent.  Working in collaboration with 170 countries, the Programme was nevertheless able to help 31 million people worldwide tackle poverty in 2018.  “Every dollar invested in UNDP is a dollar well invested,” she said.

Fernando Gutierrez-Eddy, the Chief of Resource Mobilization and Partner Relations in the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), said 48 Member States have expanded their financial support to his entity, with 21 increasing their regular resource contributions by 100 per cent or more.

Lamentably, a reverse trend has been seen in the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), where revenue has substantially declined over the years, said its Resource Mobilization Specialist and Strategic Partnerships Adviser, Beatriz de la Mora.  The drop in resources has hindered the Fund’s ability to support and promote sexual and reproductive health for women in 155 countries and territories worldwide.

During the proceedings, the Conference also adopted its report (document A/CONF.208/2019/L.1/Rev.1).

Country/Agencies

Amount Pledged

Notes

Indonesia

    

OHCHR

$20,000

  

CERF

$220,000

  

UNDP

$70,000

  

UNICEF

$110,000

  

UNEP

$75,000

  

UN-Women

$147,000

  

UNFPA - local

Rp190,000,000

  

UNCITRAL

$20,000

  

UNODC

$45,000

  

Perez-Guerrero Trust Fund for South-South Cooperation

$10,000

  

Singapore

    

CERF

$50,000

  

UNDP

$300,000

  

UNICEF

$50,000

  

UNEP

$50,000

  

UN-Women

$50,000

  

UNFPA

$5,000

  

OCHA

$20,000

  

UNHCR

$60,000

  

UN voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking in Personas, Especially Women and Children

$5,000

  

G77 Account for Economic Cooperation

$5,000

  

Trust Fund of the Asian Seas

$20,000

  

OHCHR

$15,000

  

United Nations Drug Control Programme

$10,000

  

Mongolia

    

CERF

$10,000

  

UNDP

$17,000

  

UNICEF

$11,000

  

UNEP

$1,000

  

UN-Women

$7,000

  

UNFPA

$4,000

  

Myanmar

    

UNDP

$1,080,000

  

UNDP - local

$660,000

  

UNFPA

$3,000

  

United Nations Capital Development Fund

$5,000

  

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

    

UNDP

$72,369

  

UNICEF

$130,070

  

UNFPA

$32,046

  

Thailand

    

CERF

$20,000

  

UNDP

$865,112

  

UNDP - local

$407,155

  

UNICEF

$112,500

  

UNICEF - local

$13,829

  

FAO

$787,710

  

FAO - local

607,311

  

UN-Women

$20,000

  

UNRWA

$40,000

  

UNHCR

$20,000

  

UNITAR

$2,000

  

IAEA

$93,423

  

United Nations Drug Control Programme

$60,000

  

UNV

$40,000

  

OHCHR

$20,000

  

Implementation Support Unit of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

CHF 10,000

  

Trust Fund for the Alliance of Civilizations

$10,000

  

Group of 77 Economic Cooperation among Developing Countries

$5,000

  

Asia Pacific Forum

$5,000

  

United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific

$3,000

  

United Nations Capital Development Fund

$2,500

  

United Nations Disarmament Information Programme

$1,000

  

Trust Fund for the Pacific Island Countries

$1,000

  

Kuwait

    

CERF

$1,000,000

  

UNDP

$570,000

  

UNICEF

$200,000

  

UNEP

$200,000

  

UN-Habitat

$354,000

  

UN-Women

$50,000

  

UNRWA

$2,000,000

  

UNHCR

$1,000,000

  

UNITAR

$20,000

  

UNDCP

$5,000

  

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

$500,000

  

OHCHR

$500,000

  

United Nations Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture

$10,000

  

Luxembourg

    

UNDP

€ 3,000,000.00

  

UNDP - thematic

€ 3,000,000.00

  

UNICEF

€ 3,000,000.00

  

UNICEF - thematic

€ 3,200,000.00

  

UN-Women

€ 1,600,000.00

  

UNRWA

€ 4,000,000.00

  

UNFPA

€ 3,000,000.00

  

UNFPA - thematic

€ 3,000,000.00

  

United Nations Capital Development Fund

€ 800,000.00

  

United Nations Capital Development Fund - thematic

€ 400,000.00

  

China

  

no numbers provided

Norway

    

CERF

NOK 1,680,000,000

pledged in 2018 for 4 years

UNDP

NOK 555,000,000

  

UNICEF

NOK 410,000,000

  

UN-Women

NOK 100,000,000

  

UNRWA

NOK 125,000,000

  

UNFPA

NOK 530,000,000

  

UNAIDS

NOK 60,000,000

  

OCHA

NOK 90,000,000

  

UNHCR

NOK 380,000,000

  

OHCHR

NOK 660,000,000

pledged in 2018 for 4 years

WFP

NOK 300,000,000

  

Qatar

    

CERF

$1,000,000

  

UNDP

$8,000,000

  

UNICEF

$4,000,000

  

UNRWA

$8,000,000

  

OCHA

$10,000,000

  

UNHCR

$8,000,000

  

United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism

$15,000,000

  

United Nations Youth Envoy

$500,000

  

Resident Coordinator’s Fund

$1,000,000

  

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict

$500,000

  

Digitalization of United Nations Documents

$500,000

  

Voluntary Trust Fund on Contemporary Forms of Slavery

$30,000

  

UNDP Sustainable Development Goals Lab

$5,000,000

  

OHCHR

$1,000,000

  

Support to Second International Symposium on Youth Participation in Mediation Processes 2020

$250,000

  

Russian Federation

    

CERF

$1,500,000

  

UNDP

$1,100,000

  

UNICEF

$1,000,000

  

UNEP

$900,000

  

UN-Habitat

$400,000

  

UNRWA

$2,000,000

  

UNFPA

$300,000

  

UNAIDS

$500,000

  

OCHA

$1,000,000

  

UNHCR

$2,000,000

  

UNIDO

$2,600,000

  

UNITAR

$200,000

  

UNODC

$2,000,000

  

WFP

$40,000,000

  

OHCHR

$2,000,000

  

Office of Counter-Terrorism

$500,000

  

India

    

UNDP

$4,500,000

  

UNICEF

$900,000

  

UNEP

$100,000

  

UN-Habitat

$150,000

  

UNRWA

$5,000,000

  

UNFPA

$500,000

  

UNODC

$100,000

  

WFP

$1,920,000

  

United Nations Voluntary Fund for Technical Cooperation

$200,000

  

United Nations Voluntary Contribution for Financial and Technical Assistance for the Implementation of the Universal Periodic Review

$100,000

  

Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Torture

$50,000

  

Voluntary Trust Fund on Contemporary Forms of Slavery

$50,000

  

UNCPCJF

$3,000

  

UNV

$20,000

  

Rwanda

  

no numbers provided

Dominican Republic

    

UN-Women

$5,000

annual for five years

Bahrain

  

no numbers provided

 

