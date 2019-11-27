NEW YORK, 27 November (Office for Disarmament Affairs) – The Office for Disarmament Affairs welcomes the addition of Humanium Metal to the United Nations Permanent Disarmament Exhibition at Headquarters.

Humanium Metal, an initiative by IM Swedish Development Partner, transforms illicit firearms in regions affected by armed violence into non‑lethal commodities for peace.

Receiving the Humanium Watch on behalf of the United Nations in 2018, Izumi Nakamitsu, High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, noted: “Having this watch, made from destroyed weapons, in the exhibition will be a strong reminder that we can do much, much more to save lives.”

The illicit flow of small arms and light weapons undermines security and the rule of law and is often a key driver of forced displacement and human rights violations. The income generated with Humanium Metal is reinvested into communities affected by gun violence, thereby breaking the vicious cycle of violence and poverty and contributing directly to Sustainable Development Goals 16 and 17.

The Permanent Disarmament Exhibition — an important tool in raising awareness and advocating for disarmament with the general public — displays a watch, an ingot and a bracelet made from Humanium Metal. More than 250,000 people from all over the world take a tour of the Exhibition every year.

The Humanium Metal display was inaugurated at the United Nations on 26 November, during a ceremony hosted by the Office for Disarmament Affairs, the Permanent Missions of Sweden and El Salvador to the United Nations and IM Swedish Development Partner for Member States, non‑governmental organizations, United Nations staff, media and youth representatives.

On the same day, the Office for Disarmament Affairs, together with IM Swedish Development Partner, hosted an informative meeting with young people to raise awareness of how disarmament and arms control can help save lives and attain the Sustainable Development Goals, as part of its #Youth4Disarmament initiative.

