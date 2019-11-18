Note: Following is a partial summary of statements made to today’s Conference on a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons. A complete summary will be available later today as Press Release DC/3818.

Opening Remarks

SIMA SAMI I. BAHOUS (Jordan), thanking delegates for electing her country as President of the Conference, said a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction is a long sought-after goal and long overdue, given the region’s long history of instability, war, injustice and human suffering. Concerned States must work collectively and inclusively to create the best environment to overcome regional challenges, including terrorism, with a view to drafting a consensual legally binding treaty that is guided by inclusivity and accountability.

Speaking in her national capacity, she said trust and inclusivity are essential, with due consideration given to the rights and obligations of every country. Jordan supports a nuclear‑weapon‑free zone that does not infringe on the sovereign right of States to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The creation of such a zone in the Middle East is key to realizing the rights, hopes and aspirations of the region’s people to live in freedom from war, violence, terrorism and injustice.

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, Secretary‑General of the United Nations, said the world’s existing nuclear‑weapon‑free zones, in Latin America, Africa, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the South Pacific, put a permanent end to the possibility of atomic conflict in a given region while also providing tangible security benefits. Serious deliberations on such a zone in the Middle East provide an opportunity for States in the region to discuss ways to address their security requirements. Highlighting that the significance of a prospective Middle East zone extends far beyond the region, he expressed hope that the Conference will mark the start of an inclusive process in which all States of the region can participate.

“In accordance with universally agreed principles, a Middle East zone will need to be a product of the specific circumstances of the region and strengthen the security of all States,” he said, emphasizing that numerous consensus resolutions adopted by the General Assembly provide a basis to consider the concerns of all States. Inspiration can be drawn from the first successful proposal for a denuclearized zone, in Latin America and the Caribbean, which was tabled in the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) just weeks after the Cuban missile crisis. Despite the tensions and politics of the Cold War, countries of the region persevered and in 1967 established a flexible and durable arrangement, which has served as a model for all such successive zones. He wished delegations a successful Conference, adding that he remains, through his High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, at their disposal to assist in this important effort.