The Disarmament Commission met this afternoon to conduct an organizational meeting, but did not proceed because the representative of the Russian Federation raised a concern about the United States hindering the arrival of the head of his delegation. The United States delegate said this was a bilateral issue and that the mission would look into the matter. Since there was no consensus on proceeding with the meeting, delegates agreed to postpone the meeting to a date to be announced, after which the Chair adjourned and asked delegations to work together so that the Commission could begin its substantive work at the earliest.

The representatives of Syria, Nicaragua, Cuba and Belarus also spoke during the meeting.