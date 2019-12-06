(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Rabab Fatima, the new Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, presented her credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Beginning in February 2016 until her latest appointment, Ms. Fatima was her country’s Ambassador to Japan. She has also served in various capacities at other missions, including her country’s Permanent Missions to the United Nations in New York and Geneva, the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, India, and the Embassy of Bangladesh in China.

Ms. Fatima earned a Master of Arts in international relations and diplomacy from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in the United States.

She is married and has one daughter.