(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations, Kimihiro Ishikane, presented his credentials to United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Until his latest appointment, Mr. Ishikane was the Ambassador of Japan to Canada. Before that, he served as Deputy Minister for Foreign Policy. From 2015 to 2016, he served as Director‑General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau and from 2014 to 2015, as Director‑General of the International Cooperation Bureau. Prior to that he was the Ambassador of Japan to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Mr. Ishikane began his career in Government service in 1981 when he joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Since then he has held various positions, including First Secretary, Embassy of Japan in France (1996‑1998); Director, First Africa Division (1999‑2001); Minister, Embassy of Japan in the United States (2005‑2007); and Executive Assistant to the Prime Minister (2007‑2008).

Mr. Ishikane holds a Bachelor of Arts in Law from Tokyo University, Japan.

He was born in 1958.