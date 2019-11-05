(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Munir Akram, the new Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Mr. Akram served in the same capacity from 2002 to 2008, having been the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations European Office in Geneva from 1995 to 2002. He was Ambassador to Brussels from 1988 to 1992, and previously held various diplomatic assignments in Pakistan’s overseas missions, including Tokyo from 1982 to 1985, Geneva from 1979 to 1982 and New York from 1969 to 1973.

Within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Akram served as Officer on Special Duty, Section Officer, Director, Director‑General and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between 1968 and 1995.

Born in February 1945, he holds Master of Arts and Bachelor of Law degrees.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/3424 of 28 May 2002.