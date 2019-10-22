(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Australia to the United Nations, Mitchell Peter Fifield, presented his credentials to UN Secretary‑General António Guterres today.

Until his latest appointment, Mr. Fifield was the Senator for Victoria. Before that he served concurrently as Minister for Communications and Minister for the Arts between 2015 and 2019. He was Deputy Leader of the Government in the Senate from 2017 to 2018.

During his 15 years in Government service, Mr. Fifield held various positions, including Minister assisting the Prime Minister for Digital Government (2015‑2016); Assistant Minister for Social Services (2013‑2015); Shadow Minister for Disabilities, Carers and the Voluntary Sector (2010‑2013); and Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Disabilities, Carers and the Voluntary Sector (2009‑2010).

Mr. Fifield holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Sydney.

He was born in 1967.