Syed Mohamad Hasrin bin Tengku Hussin, the new Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Mr. Hussin previously served as Ambassador of Malaysia in the United Arab Emirates since 2017. A career diplomat, he joined the Malaysian Administrative Diplomatic Service in June 1994. He served as Second Secretary and Counsellor at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Consul General in Dubai and Deputy Chief of Mission as the Embassy in Jakarta.

At the Ministry, he served in the Multilateral Affairs Department, Policy Planning and South East Asia Division and as Special Officer to the Secretary General and Special Officer to the Foreign Affairs Minister.

Mr. Hussin holds a master’s degree in public management from the Lee Kuan Yew School at the National University in Singapore and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arizona.