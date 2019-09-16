(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Moncef Baati, the new Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

From May 2016 until December 2018, Mr. Baati was diplomatic adviser to his country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, in charge of the Tunisia 2020 international economic and investment conference.

Beginning in June 2017, Mr. Baati was a member of the United Nations Commission on Enforced Disappearances. He was Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland from August 2011 until April 2013.

Mr. Baati taught courses on negotiating tactics, the United Nations and Tunisia’s relations with the Organization at the Diplomatic Institute in Tunis from September 2013, in addition to his work as a researcher and expert at the Tunisian Institute for Strategic Studies, from October 2015 to June 2016.

Among other positions, Mr. Baati was Director-General for International Organizations and Conferences within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from April 2010 to August 2011; Director of the Ministry’s United Nations Department from 2008 to 2010; Ambassador to the Republic of Korea from 2005 to 2007; and chargés d’affaires en pied to Sweden from 2002 to 2005.

Mr. Baati holds a degree with merit in private law from the Faculty of Law, Political and Economic Sciences of Tunis, and the title of Deputy Inspector of Finance from L’École nationale d’administration de Tunis.

He is married and has two daughters.