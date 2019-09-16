(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Ivan Šimonović, the new Permanent Representative of Croatia to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Beginning in 2018 until his latest appointment, Mr. Šimonović was Professor of Legal Theory, International Relations, Diplomacy and International Organizations within the Faculty of Law at the University of Zagreb in Croatia.

Between 2016 and 2018, Mr. Šimonović served in the United Nations as Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights and Special Adviser to the Secretary‑General on the Responsibility to Protect, while pursuing his academic career as Senior Visiting Scholar and Fellow at Columbia University. From 2010 to 2016, he was the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights and Head of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Mr. Šimonović was his country’s Minister for Justice between 2008 and 2010, having previously served as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2004. He served an earlier stint as Croatia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, from 1996 to 2002.

In earlier service within the Foreign Ministry, Mr. Šimonović held the positions of Assistant Minister for the United Nations, European Integration and Peace and Security from 1994 to 1995, and Assistant Foreign Minister for International Law, Consular Affairs and Human Rights from 1992 until 1993.

The holder of a PhD in law from the University of Zagreb, Mr. Šimonović also earned a master’s degree in public administration and politics, and a Bachelor of Laws from the same institution.

