(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Kelly Craft, the new Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before her latest appointment, Ms. Craft was her country’s Ambassador to Canada, from 2017, having previously served as an alternate delegate to the United Nations General Assembly under then President George W. Bush, in 2007. In the private sector, she founded a marketing and business advisory firm.

Ms. Craft is a graduate of the University of Kentucky in the United States. She is married.