(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Luis António Lam Padilla, the new Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Lam Padilla was coordinator of the Chamber of Appeals of the Supreme Court of Justice from 2009 to 2013. Specializing in constitutional matters, he also served as an adviser to the Superior Office of the Office of the Attorney-General.

Mr. Lam Padilla also served as an advisory lawyer to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and the United Nations Mission in the Sudan (UNMIS).

As an academic, he was an assistant professor at Francisco Marroquin University, a professor at the Panamerican University of Guatemala and a lecturer at the country’s Bar Association of Notaries.

Mr. Lam Padilla holds a Master of Laws in criminal law from the University of San Carlos de Guatemala and a Doctor of Laws from Mariano Gálvez University of Guatemala.

He is married and has two children.