(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Jörundur Valtýsson, the new Permanent Representative of Iceland to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Valtýsson was Director General for International and Security Affairs in his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade between 2015 and 2019.

Mr. Valtýsson served as a foreign policy adviser to the Prime Minister from 2013 to 2015, and as Director of the Department of Security and Defence at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade from 2011 until 2013.

From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Valtýsson was Deputy Permanent Representative of Iceland’s delegation to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He served as Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2006 to 2007, and as Cabinet Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister from 2004 until 2005.

Mr. Valtýsson began his diplomatic career as First Secretary in the Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, holding that post from 2001 until 2004.

He earned a Master of Science in international and European politics at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, and a Bachelor of Arts in Russian language and political science from the University of Iceland, Reykjavik.

Born on 23 December 1974, Mr. Valtýsson is married and has three children.