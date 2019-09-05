(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Alie Kabba, the new Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Kabba was his country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation beginning in June 2018 until May 2019. From 2007 to 2017, he served as Executive Director at the United African Organization in Chicago, United States.

Between 1997 and 2007, Mr. Kabba was a Public Service Administrator for the State of Illinois in the United States. From 1991 to 1997, he served as a researcher associate and instructor in the Department of African American Studies and the Department of Political Science at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

Mr. Kabba studied history and philosophy at Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone and the University of Ghana, Legon. He also studied political science at the University of Nigeria at Nsukka and political science and public policy analysis at the University of Illinois.