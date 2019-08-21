(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Oman to the United Nations, Mohamed al Hassan, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. al Hassan had taken on various assignments within his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Muscat, the capital, including as Acting Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs from 2016 and as the Ministry’s Chief of Staff in 2015. He was also Head of the Foreign Minister’s Office from 2012 to 2015 and of the Office of Political Analysis in 2012.

Beginning in 2009 until 2012, Mr. al Hassan was Oman’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, with non-resident accreditation to Belarus, Ukraine, Armenia and the Republic of Moldova since 2010. Between 2005 and 2009, he was based in the capital, holding the positions of Director of the Minister’s Cabinet and Director of Political Affairs.

From 2003 to 2005, Mr. al Hassan was Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, having previously served in that Mission since 1993. From 1990 until 1993, he was posted to Oman’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. Mr. al Hassan joined the Foreign Ministry as a Second Secretary in 1988, serving also as Desk Officer for Disarmament Affairs.

He holds a PhD in economics from Moscow State University of Economics, Statistics, and Informatics, a Master of Science in international relations from St. John’s University in New York, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Washington, Seattle.

Born in 1963, Mr. Hassan is married and has two children.