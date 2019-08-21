(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of El Salvador to the United Nations, Egriselda Aracely González López, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before her latest appointment, Ms. González was a community manager at the Geneva Peacebuilding Platform from April to May 2019. She held the position of Counsellor at her country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2013 until her promotion to Minister Counsellor in September 2015.

Serving as Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at El Salvador’s Embassy in the Republic of Korea from 2010 to 2013, Ms. González was previously the Technical Adviser of the Foreign Policy General Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in San Salvador from 2007 to 2010. Prior to that posting, she was an Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director of the El Salvador’s Foundation for Health and Human Development from 2005 to 2007.

Ms. González holds a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States, a Master of International Affairs from the Graduate Institute for International Development Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, and a Bachelor of International Relations from the University of El Salvador.