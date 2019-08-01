(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Paul Beresford-Hill, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Beresford-Hill was from 2004 the Director-General of the Mountbatten Institute, a non-governmental organization based in New York that promotes business exchange for graduate-level students from the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries.

Mr. Beresford-Hill was Headmaster and Chief Executive Officer of the Bangkok Patana International School in Thailand beginning in 1999 until 2004, Chief Administrator of the Global Learning Center of Dowling College in New York between 1997 and 1999, and Headmaster of King and Low Heywood Thomas School in Stamford, Connecticut, from 1995 until 1997. He also served as Headmaster of the Anglo-American International School in New York from 1974 to 1990.

Holding a Doctor of Education degree and a Master of Education from Columbia University, New York, in the United States, Mr. Beresford-Hill also earned a Master of Science from Oxford University in the United Kingdom and a Master of Arts from the New School in New York City.

Born in Dublin and a citizen of Ireland as well as the United States, he is married and has two children.