The new Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Since 2018, Mr. Zhang has served as Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, prior to which he was Director-General of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, from 2012.

Beginning in 2007, Mr. Zhang was China’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, serving until 2012. From 2004 to 2007, he was Secretary to the General Office of the State Council.

Between 2002 and 2004, Mr. Zhang was Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations and Conferences, having previously served as Deputy Director of the Administration Committee of the Ningbo Economic and Technological Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, from 2000 to 2002.

Mr. Zhang joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1984 as Second Secretary and was Third Secretary in China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations from 1990 until 1994.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws from Jilin University in China and a Master of Laws from Hull University in the United Kingdom.

Born in 1960 in Jilin Province, he is married and has a daughter.