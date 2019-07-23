(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Andreas D. Mavroyiannis, the new Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

In his new role, Mr. Mavroyiannis, who was previously Permanent Representative from 2003 to 2008, will retain his functions as negotiator of the Greek Cypriot community in intercommunal talks on the settlement of the Cyprus problem, a position in which he has served since 1 September 2013.

Among his other positions, Mr. Mavroyiannis, who joined the Foreign Service of Cyprus in 1987, was Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from March 2013 to August 2013, and Deputy Minister to the President of Cyprus for European Affairs from October 2011 and January 2013, a portfolio that included responsibility for the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second semester of 2012. He was his country’s Permanent Representative to the European Union from 2008 to 2011, Ambassador to France from 1999 to 2002 and Ambassador to Ireland from 1997 to 1999.

During his first tenure as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, he was a Vice-President of the sixty-second session of the General Assembly and facilitator on Security Council reform. He also chaired the Commission on Relations with the Host Country from 2003 to 2008.

He holds a doctorate degree in political sociology from the Université de Paris X – Nanterre, as well as two master’s degrees — in international law and in political sciences — from the Université de Droit et de Sciences Economiques – Paris 2. He also holds a diploma in law from the University of Thessaloniki and a diploma of the Hague Academy of International Law and is Adjunct Professor of International Law at Frederick University in Cyprus.

Born in Cyprus in 1956, he has two children and is fluent in Greek, French and English.