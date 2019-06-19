(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations, Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Siddig held the position of Director General of European and American Affairs within his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khartoum since 2018. Prior to that, he was Director General of International Cooperation and Global Issues from 2017.

Mr. Siddig served the Foreign Ministry in various capacities between 2003 and 2017, holding several ambassadorial appointments. As Ambassador to South Africa from 2013 to 2017, accredited also to Namibia, Eswatini and Lesotho in a non-residential capacity. Before that overseas posting, he was Director General of the Foreign Ministry’s Bilateral and Regional Affairs from 2010 to 2013.

He was previously posted as Ambassador to the United Kingdom between 2006 to 2010, simultaneously accredited to Ireland in a non-residential capacity, and to Germany from 2005 until 2006, with non-residential accreditation to Poland. From 2003 to 2004, Mr. Siddig served as Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Peace and Humanitarian Affairs.

Mr. Siddig served as Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva between 1999 and 2003, prior to which he was Deputy Director at the Foreign Ministry’s Ministerial Executive Office from 1997 to 1999 and the Department of International Organizations from 1995 to 1997.

Between 1990 and 1995, Mr. Siddig was First Secretary at the Sudan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, having been First Secretary at the Foreign Ministry from 1989 to 1990. Between 1984 and 1989, Mr. Siddig served as Second Secretary, and subsequently First Secretary, at Sudan’s Embassy in Kenya.

A career diplomat, Mr. Siddig was first appointed to the Foreign Ministry in 1981, serving as Third Secretary in the Department of African Affairs until 1984.

He holds degrees from the Faculty of Arts and the Institute of African and Asia Studies of the University of Khartoum.