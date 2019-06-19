(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Kitty M. Sweeb, the new Permanent Representative of Suriname to the United Nations, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Until her latest appointment, Ms. Sweeb was Chargé d’affaires ad interim at her country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, having served as Deputy Permanent Representative since 2011.

Trained as a lawyer, she was a member of several national negotiating committees since 2012, advising and assisting in the drafting of international agreements, including gold contracts with multinational extractive companies.

Ms. Sweeb also served as Deputy Foreign Policy Coordinator in the Office of the President of Suriname, helping to establish national environmental and foreign policies. She previously worked in the Ministry of Defence, the Trial Court and the private sector in Paramaribo before moving to New York in 1993.

The mother of four children, she holds a Master of Laws in international business and trade law from Fordham University School of Law in New York.