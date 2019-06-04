(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Jukka Salovaara, the new Permanent Representative of Finland to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Upon his appointment, Mr. Salovaara was Director General for Political Affairs in his country’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs since 2015. Among his other previous posts were Director General for Europe at the Foreign Ministry from 2011 to 2015, State Under-Secretary for European Union Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister from 2008 to 2011, Counsel to the Foreign Affairs Committee of Finland’s Parliament from 2007 to 2008 and Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Salovaara was Counsel to Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee from 2005 to 2006, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister from 2003 to 2004 and Senior Officer in the Government Secretariat for European Union Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister from 2001 to 2003.

Mr. Salovaara was also European Correspondent in the Foreign Ministry from 2000 to 2001 and served as Second Secretary at Finland’s Embassy in London from 1996 to 2000. He was an attaché in the Foreign Ministry from 1995 to 1996 and a civil service trainee in the Office of the Prime Minister in 1994.

Having earned a Master of Political Science degree from the University of Helsinki in 1992, Mr. Salovaara became a research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs from 1992 to 1994.

Born in 1968, he is married and has three children.