(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Barbara Faedda, the new Permanent Observer for the European Public Law Organization to the United Nations, presented her letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Ms. Faedda is the Executive Director of the Italian Academy for Advanced Studies at Columbia University in the United States, and the author of From Da Ponte to the Casa Italiana: A Brief History of Italian Studies at Columbia.

A holder of a doctorate in legal anthropology and social science from the Università degli Studi Suor Orsola Benincasa di Napoli, she also studied at La Sapienza Università di Roma, Summer Institute of International & Comparative Law in Paris, Cornell Law School in the United States, Université Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne and Boston University.