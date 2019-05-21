(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Thilmeeza Hussain, the new Permanent Representative of Maldives to the United Nations, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Ms. Hussain has previously served as adjunct professor of sustainability at Ramapo College in New Jersey, United States, since 2015. Prior to that, she served as Deputy Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the United Nations and as a non-resident Deputy Ambassador to the United States and Canada from November 2009 to February 2012.

As the Minister of State for Home Affairs in Maldives, she worked in various projects including in governance management, strategy development and building communication plans from 2008 to 2009. Prior to that, she worked as a marketing and management consultant between January 2006 and October 2008.

Ms. Hussain holds a master’s degree in business management from Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs, United States, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Murdoch University in Perth, Australia.