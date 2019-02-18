(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Nkopane Raseeng Monyane, the new Permanent Representative of Lesotho to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr. Monyane was his country’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations there from 2013 to 2016, during which time he was also the African Group’s coordinator at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2014 and 2015.

Mr. Monyane previously worked in Lesotho’s garment manufacturing and export sector as regional manager for the Gooway Group between 2004 and 2013, and as general manager of P&T Textiles, a Gooway Group subsidiary, from 2001 to 2004. Earlier in his career, he held a number of positions in the financial services sector, including managing director of Lesotho Bank from 1991 until 1999.

Among his other appointments, Mr. Monyane has been Vice‑President of the Lesotho Textile Exporters Association since 2009, as well as a member of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Board from 2014 to 2015. He was President of the Association of Lesotho Employers from 1993 to 1995, and over the years, has served as a non-executive director of several private and parastatal companies.

Mr. Monyane earned a Master of Science in banking from Adelphi University in the United States in 1978, and a Bachelor of Arts in economics and sociology from the University of Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland in 1975.

Born on 18 April 1951, he is married and has four children.