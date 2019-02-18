(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Sidi Mohamed Ould Taleb Amar, the new Permanent Representative of Mauritania to the United Nations, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Amar served as his country’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine, Latvia and Estonia from 2009 to 2018. He was Ambassador to China from 2007 until 2009.

A career diplomat, Mr. Amar served briefly in 2005 as Minister for Rural Development, Hydraulics and Environment. From 2004 to 2005, he was Minister for Hydraulics and Energy, with prior experience within that Ministry as the founding Director General of the National Agency for Drinking Water and Sanitation, between 2001 and 2004, and Director of Hydraulics, from 2000 to 2001.

Mr. Amar was Deputy Director General of the National Road Maintenance Establishment within the Ministry of Equipment and Transport from 1998 to 2000.

He has a Common Course in Science from the Vladimir Polytechnic Institute in the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and a Master of Science degree, with honours, from the Institute of Automatism and Mechanics in Moscow.

Born on 31 December 1963, Mr, Aram is married and has five children.