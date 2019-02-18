(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Noor Qamar Sulaiman, the new Permanent Representative of Brunei Darussalam to the United Nations, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Ms. Sulaiman was previously attached to the Office of Princess Masna, Ambassador-at-Large in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She served in various capacities, her last post being Senior Special Duties Officer between March 2006 and the time of her latest appointment.

A Special Duties Officer from March 2004 to March 2006, Ms. Sulaiman previously served as First Secretary from January 2002. Prior to that appointment, she was Assistant Director Protocol and Consular in the Foreign Ministry’s International Department, beginning in December 1999.

Her foreign postings included an earlier stint at the Permanent Mission in New York, as Second Secretary, between 1994 and 1998. She held the same rank in a non-resident capacity at her country’s High Commission in New Zealand, from 1992 until 1994.

Ms. Sulaiman holds a bachelor’s degree in policy and public administration from Universiti Brunei Darussalam.