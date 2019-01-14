(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Norway to the United Nations, Mona Juul, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before her latest appointment, Ms. Juul was Ambassador to the United Kingdom beginning in September 2014. She was previously Director General of the Department for Security Policy and the High North in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2011 to 2014, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 2005 to 2010, and Ambassador to Israel from 2001 to 2004 when she was concurrently accredited to Cyprus.

A career diplomat since 1986, Ms. Juul was Executive Officer in the Cabinet of the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1992 to 1993, and a member of the small Norwegian team that facilitated secret negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization that led to the 1993 Oslo Accords. As Minister Counsellor in the Embassy of Norway in Tel Aviv from 1994 to 1997, she worked with both sides on the follow-up to the implementation of the Oslo Accords, and from 1997 to 2000, she was Special Advisor, Ambassador and Middle East Coordinator in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, chairing the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee on Assistance to the Palestinians.

Ms. Juul holds a master’s degree in political science from the University of Oslo.

She was born on 10 April 1959.