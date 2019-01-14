(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Denmark to the United Nations, Martin Bille Hermann, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Before his latest appointment, Mr. Hermann was State Secretary for Development Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Demark. From 2012 to 2014 he served as his country’s ambassador to Indonesia, a period during which he was also accredited to Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea, in addition to acting as Denmark’s representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Among other positions, he was Head of the Asian and Pacific Ocean Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2008 to 2012, Deputy Head of the Ministry’s Department for Development Policy from 2006 to 2008, and Deputy Head of the Danish embassy in Nepal from 2003 to 2006.

From 1996 to 1999, he was a Programme Officer with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bhutan.

Mr. Hermann holds a master’s degree in development management from the London School of Economics and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Copenhagen.

He was born on 21 December 1968.