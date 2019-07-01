Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (Peru), Security Council President for July, outlining the month’s programme of work at Headquarters today, said a debate on the links between terrorism and organized crime is of particular importance for his country.

“Peru has suffered from terrorism and wants to connect the nexus between terrorism and organized crime,” he said, noting that the 9 July debate will be held under the threats to international peace and security. Peru is also preparing a resolution for that meeting. “This is very important for us to highlight,” he added.

The Council will visit Colombia between 11 and 14 July, he explained, during which delegates will meet with national authorities, civil society representatives and members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The Council will then be briefed on the situation in Colombia by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on 19 July.

On 16 July, at the request of the Russian Federation, the Council will hold a meeting on the new language law in Ukraine, he said, adding: “This is an issue that has been talked about.” A day later, on 17 July, the Council will organize a debate on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, as well as a briefing on the youth, peace and security agenda, which will feature civil society representatives, particularly women.

On 23 July, the Council will hold its quarterly debate on the situation in the Middle East, following which — on 24 July — it will hear two briefings, related respectively to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS). On 30 July, it will be briefed on the situation in Syria.

Asked whether Peru plans to add meetings on the situation in Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or Venezuela, he said there were no plans to hold meetings on developments in those countries.

To a question about the 1 July attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, he expressed concern that the assault was carried out, particularly as peace negotiations are under way.

Responding to another query, he described the recent meeting between the United States President and the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as a positive step and recalled the myriad meetings in 2018 during which the Council reiterated the need for dialogue on the Korean Peninsula.

Answering a question about whether the Council will conduct an inquiry into the conditions at migrant detention centres on the border between Mexico and the United States, he said it is not an issue for the Security Council.

For the full programme of work, please see www.un.org/securitycouncil/events/calendar.