United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in London from New York early on Wednesday morning, 2 May.

His first meeting was with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May, at 10 Downing Street. Prior to the meeting, the Secretary-General said a few words to the press.

The Secretary-General then went to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to meet Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. In remarks to media before the meeting, the Secretary-General expressed gratitude “for the very clear support you have given to the reforms that are needed in the United Nations to make it more effective and more able to address the problems of the people that we care for”.

Later, on Wednesday evening, the Secretary-General spoke at a round table on mental health organized by the Wellcome Trust, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The Secretary-General spent most of Thursday in retreat meetings with the executive heads of United Nations agencies meeting as the Chief Executives Board.

The lunch‑time session was devoted to a discussion on sexual harassment. Following the discussion, the Chief Executives Board members were in agreement that sexual harassment results from a culture of discrimination and privilege, based on unequal gender relations and power dynamics. It has no place in the United Nations system.

They reiterated their firm commitment to uphold a zero‑tolerance approach to sexual harassment; to strengthen victim-centred prevention and response efforts; and to foster a safe and inclusive working environment.

On Friday morning, the Secretary-General wrapped up the session of the Chief Executives Board.

While he was in London that day, the Secretary-General also visited the staff of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and thanked them for their valuable work on protecting the Oceans.

He returned to New York later on Friday, 4 May.