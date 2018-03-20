On Friday, 16 March, after arriving from Italy the previous evening, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres participated at an event in Lisbon marking the fiftieth anniversary of the Foundation of Lisbon’s Islamic Community.

The event was attended by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal; Prime Minister António Luís Santos da Costa of Portugal; Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, President of the Portuguese Parliament; Secretary General of the World Islamic League, Mohammad bin AbdulKarim al-Issa; and the Rector of the University of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmad Mohammad el Tayeb, among other personalities.