The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist attacks today at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and a market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.

The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He also sends his deepest sympathies to the Government and people of Pakistan. He hopes those responsible for the attacks will be swiftly brought to justice.