The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the repatriation by the Government of Iraq of a consignment of Kuwaiti property to Kuwait on 13 November. This marks an important step towards the full normalization of relations between the two countries.

The Secretary-General commends the efforts of the Governments of Iraq and Kuwait towards resolving outstanding issues between them and calls for their continued constructive engagement to closing the file of missing Kuwaiti and third-country nationals and missing Kuwaiti property, including the national archives, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2107 (2013).

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations will remain fully committed to the resolution of all outstanding issues between Iraq and Kuwait.