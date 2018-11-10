The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General learned with concern of President Maithripala Sirisena's decision to dissolve Sri Lanka's Parliament and move to new Parliamentary elections on 5 January 2019.

The Secretary-General underlines the utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the rule of law and due process. He renews his call on the Government to ensure peace and safety for all Sri Lankans and uphold its commitments to human rights, justice and reconciliation.