The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the bomb attacks perpetrated today in Mogadishu which resulted in the loss of many civilian lives. He sends his profound condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General trusts that Somalis will not be deterred by such violence from pursuing a peaceful and prosperous future. He reiterates the support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Federal Government of Somalia in this endeavour.