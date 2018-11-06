The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the reported kidnapping on 5 November of students and staff from a secondary school in Bamenda, north-west region of Cameroon. He calls for their immediate release and return to their homes and families. There can be no justification for these crimes against civilians, particularly minors.

The Secretary-General reiterates the need for a peaceful solution to the crisis in the north-west and south-west regions of Cameroon through an inclusive dialogue process. The United Nations stands ready to assist in this regard.