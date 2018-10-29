The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the airplane accident in Indonesia, which reportedly took the lives of all those on board. He conveys his heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the bereaved families and wishes that those affected by this tragedy may find strength and comfort in this hour of grief. He also extends all his solidarity to the Government and people of Indonesia.